Clyde Park Vaccinations, Vaccine File
A vial of the Moderna vaccine contains 10 doses and a booster of the vaccine must be administered four weeks after the first dose.

Gallatin County COVID-19 cases have remained steady and low.

There were 168 active cases as of Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard.

There were five active hospitalizations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 126 people have died due to COVID-19 in Gallatin County.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

