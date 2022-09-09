Gallatin County COVID-19 cases have remained steady and low.
There were 168 active cases as of Friday, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard.
There were five active hospitalizations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 126 people have died due to COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
The weekly number of reported cases in Gallatin County increased 4.6% from the week prior, with a total of 127 new cases, according to the health department’s weekly communicable diseases report.
Gallatin County now has “medium” transmission of COVID-19, according to a metric from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends that in an area with medium transmission, people who have a high risk for severe disease or are immunocompromised talk to their health care provider about what precautions they should take, including whether to wear a mask and to stay up to date with vaccines and booster shots.
According to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,562 active cases statewide on Friday, and 1,162 new cases reported this week.
According to the county health department,61% of eligible residents in Gallatin County were fully vaccinated. That’s above the statewide vaccination rate of 53%.
Both are behind the national vaccination rate, where 67% of the eligible U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
An updated booster dose — recently approved by the FDA and CDC and meant to target the infectious BA.4 and BA.5 strains — is now available in Gallatin County for most people 12 years old and older.
A Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 years old and older, while a Moderna booster shot is available to people 18 years old and older.
People must wait two months after the first and second dose of the vaccine before getting a booster does.
The Gallatin County Health Department is offering vaccination clinics at its location at 215 W. Mendenhall beginning next week. Appointments are required and can be made online at healthygallatin.org.
Other locations that offer vaccines locally can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233.
