After a surge in cases from the omicron variant, COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County have been on a downward slide that seems to be holding.
The seven-day rolling number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased 50% from the previous week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly surveillance report.
Compared to a month ago, cases declined 84% from 246.1 on Jan. 21, to 34.2 this week.
The percentage of tests that returned a positive result decreased from the week prior as well, from a 7-day rolling average of 31.2% last week to 8.9% on Tuesday, according to the report.
As of Friday, the county had 302 active cases, compared to 628 last week.
The health department this week announced three more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19. This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 116.
On Wednesday the health department announced a man in his 80s died in a hospital the week of Feb. 6.
The health department announced two more deaths on Friday. A woman in her 50s died at home the week of Jan. 2 and a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Jan. 16.
The health department was notified of the deaths during routine data reconciliation, according to a press release.
As of Friday, Bozeman Health had four COVID-19 patients at Deaconess Hospital, according to the health system. The critical care unit was at 80% capacity, the medical unit at 95% capacity and the surgical unit at 78% capacity.
There has been a declining number of people hospitalized in Gallatin County recently, which mirrors a statewide trend. According to a Monday report of hospital capacity across the state from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, seven out of 10 of the state’s largest hospitals were at limited bed capacity. Six out of 10 had limited ICU capacity.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases have also fallen. Montana added 894 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,690. Last week, the state had 8,637 cases. There were 197 people hospitalized Friday.
With cases falling in the county, the Bozeman School District and the Montana State University both lifted masks requirements effective last Monday.
The Bozeman School District said masks were optional, except in select circumstances. MSU recommends masks indoors, but no longer requires them.
About 62% of Gallatin County residents were fully vaccinated. The county has the fourth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge and Silver Bow counties.
Children still have the lowest vaccination rates within the county. About 25% of children aged 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated, and 47% of children aged 12 to 17 had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s behind adult vaccination rates that are in the 60% to 70% range, depending on the age bracket.
The statewide vaccination rate stood at 54%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 64%.
The number of people seeking COVID-19 tests has also declined along with active cases.
The county’s free surge testing site at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, partially stood up by FEMA, will hold its last full day of testing on Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bozeman Health also closed its drive-thru testing sites last week, but onsite testing remains at Bozeman Health’s b2 UrgentCare and b2 MicroCare clinics, Belgrade Clinic + UrgentCare, Big Sky Medical Center and by scheduling an appointment through a Bozeman Health provider.
At-home test kits are also available for free through the county health department. The Gallatin County Emergency Preparedness team has so far distributed 21,576 kits to site locations throughout the county.
One test is available per week per household and can be found at locations across the county including a number of places in Bozeman, the Central Valley Fire District, Belgrade Community Library, Manhattan Community Library, Manhattan Town Hall and Manhattan Fire Department, Three Rivers Clinic in Three Forks, West Yellowstone Social Services and Hebgen Basin Fire District.
Testing locations and times can be found on the Healthy Gallatin website at healthygallatin.org or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 406-582-0123.