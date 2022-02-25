The number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County has continued a decline, returning to levels seen before the omicron surge.
The seven-day rolling average of 25.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was a 28.5% decrease from the average last week, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 surveillance report.
It’s continuing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases that began about a month ago after COVID-19 cases surged to record levels during the omicron wave in January.
As of Friday, the county had 205 active cases. That is compared to 302 cases last Friday, and over 628 two weeks before.
At the height of the omicron wave in January, Gallatin County had nearly 3,000 active cases at one time.
To date, 116 Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19. The county had 11 hospitalizations as of Friday.
Statewide COVID-19 cases have also been declining.
The state added 593 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide active case total to 2,100. In total, 3,172 Montanans have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The percentage of tests that returned a positive result in Gallatin County also decreased this week from a seven-day rolling average of 8.9% last week to 7.5% on Tuesday, according to the health department’s report.
The World Health Organization also recommends a percent positivity rate below 5% as a benchmark that adequate testing is being done.
About 62% of Gallatin County residents were fully vaccinated. The county has the fifth highest vaccination rate in Montana behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Glacier counties.
Children still have the lowest vaccination rates within the county. About 25% of children aged 5 to 11 were fully vaccinated, and 47% of children aged 12 to 17 had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s behind adult vaccination rates that are in the 60% to 70% range, depending on the age bracket.
The statewide vaccination rate stood at 54%. That’s below the national vaccination rate of 64%.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Feb. 18 found that protection from the COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron variant was weaker than against other strains.
Despite that, the data found that the vaccinated were still better protected during the omicron wave than those without a vaccine.
Compared to vaccinated adults, unvaccinated adults were 2.6 times more likely to contract the disease and were at 14 times greater risk of dying from the disease, according to the CDC.
The contrast was sharper when compared to adults who had also gotten a third booster shot. Compared to boosted adults, unvaccinated adults were 3.2 times more likely to contract COVID-19. Their risk of death was 41 times higher.
State data showed a similar outcome, with the majority of people becoming seriously ill or dying having yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
From Dec. 25 to Feb. 18, 68% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 74% who died due to COVID-19 had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The median ages for deaths and hospitalizations in the unvaccinated were 63 and 71, respectively. The median ages for deaths and hospitalizations in the fully vaccinated was 74 and 81, respectively, according to DPHHS.
There are several places around the county to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including at the Gallatin City-County Health Department on Mendenhall Street. To find a vaccine provider, visit healthygallatin.org, or call the county COVID-19 hotline at 406-548-0123.