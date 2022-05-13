'Chaotic transition': With mental health services diminished, Bozeman Health, Gallatin County try to fill gaps

The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s emergency room is seeing an influx of people seeking mental health care.
The hospital has seen an increase — whether people are checking in voluntarily or being brought in by law enforcement — for the past four to six months, said Diane Patterson, the health care system's chief nursing officer.
“We’re seeing more patients and it’s been a bit overwhelming,” she said.
For several months the hospital has been averaging about 80 to 120 behavioral health patients a month in the ER.
March saw 114 of those patients in the ER. For comparison, there were 28 patients during the month of October.
That pressure is largely due to Gallatin County cutting ties with one of the main mental health providers in the area, Western Montana Mental Health Center.
With WMMHC no longer under contract to provide mental health services — especially its voluntary and involuntary psychiatric inpatient beds — the hospital is taking the workload.
This comes as local officials and Bozeman Health are working to establish new services to address mental health care. Many of those services are at least a year out. Meanwhile, the hospital is grappling with a lack of inpatient psychiatric beds, resources and a reliance on an issue-plagued Montana State Hospital.
In the meantime, with more behavioral health patients going through the ER, the hospital has worked to increase mental health providers and bolster training on mental health care for other ER staff. The ER has hired a psychiatric practitioner, a crisis intervention specialist and a psychiatrist, she said. The hospital has also done extra training for other ER staff.
Officials say it’s working for now, but won’t be sustainable for much longer.
Gallatin County has a complicated infrastructure for mental health care. Several nonprofits and organizations fill crucial gaps in the continuum of behavioral health care.
If one isn’t operating fully, the system struggles to fill all the gaps.
For years, local officials — particularly the sheriff and county attorney — pointed to the Gallatin Mental Health Center as the piece of the infrastructure that wasn’t working.
Under particular scrutiny was the Hope House, an adult crisis stabilization center and the provider countywide that had inpatient psychiatric beds.
In January, the Gallatin County Commission ended its decade-long contract with Western Montana Mental Health Center, which operates the Gallatin Mental Health Center and the Hope House.
The county said WMMHC breached its contract to provide mental health services at the Hope House on “multiple occasions.”
The mental health services provided by WMMHC, including counseling and outpatient care, were partially funded by a contract with the county.
In 2020 and 2021, the Hope House faced closures of its secure emergency detention, often leading law enforcement to drive patients to another WMMHC facility or the state psychiatric hospital.
When Gallatin County ended its contract with WMMHC the interim plan was to take behavioral health patients to the hospital emergency room.
Now nearly five months later, there’s been no formal resolution on the matter. But solutions may be on the horizon. Those who spoke to the Chronicle said it feels like mental health services are on the cusp of change.
“We knew this would be a chaotic transition period,” county commissioner Zach Brown said. “That is what it is, but we’re mobilizing towards a better situation with more reliable partners and a more modern service model that involves our health care system really intimately. I feel optimistic.”
Since February, law enforcement has been taking those in mental health crises to the Emergency Room at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
If patients need higher levels of care, law enforcement takes them to the state hospital in Warm Springs. So far, that’s worked out, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.
“It’s working for the interim but it’s not an answer for good,” he said.
Still, a key part of the interim plan — taking patients who need a higher level of care to the state hospital — has been thrown into some disarray.
The state hospital has run against a series of issues over the past several months, including severe understaffing, four patient deaths blamed on unsafe conditions, and a patient assaulting another patient. The hospital also lost federal funding after an inspection.
Diane Patterson, Bozeman Health's chief nursing officer, said the decision to transfer patients from Bozeman Health to Warm Springs is made on a case-by-case basis.
Instead, they’ve sought to transfer patients to other hospitals across the state and will transfer patients out of state if needed.
Despite issues at the state hospital, Springer said there have been no issues with transporting patients there.
But, he fears burning out the ER staff if this becomes a more permanent solution.
Patterson said the hospital has tried to stay ahead of burnout, increasing staff at the ER and working to provide ER rooms specific to those in mental health crisis.
Anticipating the rising need for mental health care patients, the hospital announced it was adding two rooms dedicated to emergency behavioral health patients in February 2021.
The hospital started construction on those rooms just a few weeks ago, Patterson said.
They're scheduled to be finished this fall.
Brown thinks the county is almost in a better position than others.
“Other communities aren’t in that position and it’s almost a weird advantage,” he said. “We get to design something from scratch.”
Ideally, Brown said, the county will end its almost complete reliance on the state hospital by shoring up enough services to care for people locally.
Advocates have long said there are other gaps in the continuum of care — including mental health services for youths.
Continuum of care is an integrated system of care for a patient over time, with an array of health services spanning different levels of intensity of care, ranging from education and preventative services to care for the most at-risk people experiencing acute mental health crises.
Acute crisis care has been one of the biggest gaps identified, Patterson said.
In October, Bozeman Health announced its intent to add a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at Deaconess Hospital, with an initial goal of opening the unit in 2023.
The psychiatric unit is still being designed, said Denise Juneau, Bozeman Health’s chief government and community affairs officer.
Bozeman Health is looking to address other gaps, including the one most recently left by the county ending its contract with Hope House. But those are still a few years out.
Bozeman Health, which is the largest health care provider in the county, is working with a company out of Arizona to provide crisis stabilization — a gap left when the county cut ties with WHMMC and the Hope House.
Connections Health Solutions, which offers behavioral health crisis care in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona, would operate the crisis stabilization center in partnership with Bozeman Health.
The crisis stabilization center would be an open door and landing space to a wide range of behavioral health problems and acute crises and be a destination for law enforcement to take people in crises — instead of the ER or detention center, Patterson said.
“It’s really intended to be one place to go,” she said, adding that it would be a place for people to go regardless of the type of crisis, or intoxication.
“This is really what the community has been asking for,” Patterson said.
Both Springer and Brown said they look forward to the services to be provided by Connection.
“Our hope is that they fill more than the gaps — than the Hope House was able to accomplish,” Springer said.
Bozeman Health and Connections are eyeing a space in the Spanish Peaks Plaza at 120 N. 19th Ave., but the ink hasn’t yet dried, Juneau said. The space on 19th Avenue and partnership are still in negotiation.
A deal is also being struck with WMMHC over land near the Deaconess Hospital. The Gallatin Mental Health Center, situated near the hospital, is built on land donated by the hospital.
In late 2021, Bozeman Health made an offer to purchase the WMMHC land. In November, WMMHC declined the offer.
WHMMC executive director Levi Anderson then told the Chronicle that accepting the offer would be a “multi-million dollar” loss for WMMHC.
This spring, Bozeman Health made another offer. WHMMC accepted, according to Bozeman Health. Anderson did not respond to a request for comment.
Juneau declined to say how much Bozeman Health offered and said the purchase has not been finalized.
Patterson said Bozeman Health is unsure of how it will use that campus — if they’ll continue the services already offered there or provide new services — or what updates will be needed.
“It all needs to be reviewed,” she said.
Tied into the ownership of the property is a clause that WMMHC must use the facilities to provide mental health care. If not, the property reverts back to Bozeman Health, according to County Attorney Marty Lambert.
Lambert said the county would want to have a similar covenant on the property to ensure it's still used for mental health care.
As the county and the hospital stay in a “holding pattern,” Brown said the area is poised to make moves on better services.
“The ultimate goal is to provide as much services here in our community so we reduce our reliance on the state hospital, for example,” Brown said. “That was the plan before the state hospital started deteriorating and that emphases that direction.”