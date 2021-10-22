Cats and Griz compete to donate more blood amid nationwide shortage By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 22, 2021 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Phlebotomist Heather Olson bandages Arlo Johnson's arm after he gave blood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Bozeman Red Cross Blood Donation Center. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Phlebotomist Heather Olson directs Arlo Johnson to elevate his arm after giving blood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Bozeman Red Cross Blood Donation Center. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Phlebotomist Erica Gudmundsen bandages Chris Long's arm after he donated blood on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Bozeman Red Cross Blood Donation Center. Long said he donates blood in honor of his wife who passed away from Hodgkin's lymphoma. The Cats and Griz have long been rivals, but now they're out for blood.Through November, the American Red Cross is hosting its annual Cat-Griz Blood Battle amid a state and nationwide shortage of blood products.The "friendly competition" encourages people to donate blood products at several blood drives in Bozeman and Missoula. The university, and its fans, that donate the most blood will get bragging rights for a year. In Bozeman, there are three scheduled blood drives to beat the Griz. Blood drives are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Student Union Building at Montana State University. A blood drive is also scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Sigma Chi Fraternity.This year, the blood battle is more urgent than ever, said Matt Ochsner, a spokesperson for Red Cross.“Right now, we’re seeing the fewest donations at this time of year than we’ve seen in the past six years,” Ochsner said.With fewer donors replenishing blood supplies, busy hospitals are seeing a higher need for blood products, he said.“This is really a result of both diminished supply and a very strong demand all at the same time,” Ochsner said.Ochsner said about 25% of donated blood products go to cancer patients. Red Cross supplies blood to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across the state.“Every 2 seconds somebody needs lifesaving blood, it’s really important that we raise our hands and roll up our sleeves,” Ochsner said.People can still donate blood, platelets or plasma after receiving a flu shot or any COVID-19 vaccine. There is no waiting period after receiving a vaccine and donating blood. People recovering from a COVID-19 infection may also donate at least 14 days after the end of their symptoms. To schedule an appointment for an upcoming blood drive and beat out the Griz, visit redcrossblood.org and use the code CATGRIZCHALLENGE.Vitalant also seeks donorsVitalant, the other major blood provider in the state, also put the call out this week for blood donations in Montana. Vitalant said its supply of type O blood had reached its lowest level since May 2020. The blood provider had less than a two-day supply of type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type.The company usually keeps a four-day supply of blood products on hand, said Tori Robbins, a spokesperson for Vitalant MT. In Montana, Vitalant supplies blood to about 29 hospitals.Robbins said donors aren’t making — or keeping — appointments. Vitalant, which mainly does mobile donations, is also struggling to collect blood at drives at empty offices or schools.Fall donations usually bolster blood supplies, Robbins said, and the shortage is concerning ahead of the holiday season—typically another time when donations fall off.“It’s very scary for patients and hospitals,” Robbins said. “... If blood is not there it can be a life-or-death situation for patients.”Vitalant is also facing a shortage of blood platelets. About 50% of platelets — which help blood clot — go to cancer patients, according to Vitalant.To schedule an appointment, or check eligibility to donate, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blood Product Medicine Anatomy Physiology Vitalant Mt. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 