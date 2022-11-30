The new Psychiatric Emergency Services Area was specifically designed with dimmable lights, soothing colors and heavy chairs in order to better serve psychiatric patients. The new space is pictured here on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
A consult room in the new Psychiatric Emergency Services Area on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Construction began on the space in April 2022 and will serve its first patients on Monday.
The new Psychiatric Emergency Services Area was specifically designed with dimmable lights, soothing colors and heavy chairs in order to better serve psychiatric patients. The new space is pictured here on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
A consult room in the new Psychiatric Emergency Services Area on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Construction began on the space in April 2022 and will serve its first patients on Monday.
A new emergency service for behavioral health care is opening in Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center on Monday and is aimed at filling another gap in mental health services.
The Psychiatric Emergency Services area will open to patients on Dec. 5., said Dr. Kathryn Bertany, Bozeman Health’s interim president and CEO, during a press conference Wednesday at the hospital.
The PES is next to the emergency department at the hospital and can serve up to five patients at a time, and has two private rooms and a “patient community milieu area” with space for up to three people.
Dr. Anne Thomas, the behavioral health medical director for Bozeman Health, said having a dedicated area for behavioral health patients, away from the typical commotion, of the emergency department will help create a more therapeutic environment.
“(The emergency department) can exacerbate their situation,” Thomas said “In addition, we have many patients in mental health crises who are potentially a risk to themselves or others. This creates a safe environment.”
The two departments will work together close to address mental health needs and other medical emergencies, she said.
The PES area is based off a 23-hour observation model, Thomas said, with the aim of stabilizing patients quickly.
“We can get them back home to their community, their loved ones, their livelihoods and move them on into outpatient care,” Thomas said.
To do that, Thomas said, treatments will include medication management, individual and group therapies.
“This is a really important part of the continuum of care,” Thomas said. “This is just the first step.”
Sheriff Dan Springer, who also spoke Wednesday, said the PES is another step to filling out countywide mental health services. It will also improve how law enforcement responds to people in crisis.
“Obviously, we engage with (people in crisis) initially. But what do we do after that? We try and get them to a level of care that makes sense,” Springer said.
The hospital intends to hire about 30 staff members, made up of three full-time crisis intervention specialists, a full-time peer support specialist, psychiatric patient care technicians, registered nurses, as well as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
The majority of staff has been hired, but a few positions still need to be filled, said Nicole Madden, Bozeman Health’s behavioral health system director.