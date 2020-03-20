Bozeman Health has temporarily suspended all non-urgent medical visits at its sites including all scheduled patient visits, surgeries and procedures providers deem not absolutely needed.
Those sites include Deaconess Hospital, Belgrade Clinic and Big Sky Medical Center, according to a health system news release. The decision comes as Montana continues to see a rise in novel coronavirus cases and as the state’s health care network prepares the disease.
“Provider clinics are working to contact patients as quickly as possible, however if a patient has not yet received a call, they are encouraged to call their provider’s office,” according to the release.
Providers able to conduct telehealth visits with their patients are doing so and will communicate with patients that may be eligible to continue their medical care with a remote visit.
Patients requiring urgent care will continue to be cared for at b2 UrgentCare Main Street, b2 UrgentCare Big Sky, b2 MicroCare, Belgrade UrgentCare, and the emergency departments at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
Someone experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to call their provider’s office. People can also use b2 VirtualCare, Bozeman Health’s virtual care platform, which is temporarily offering free visits to those experiencing symptoms including: fever, dry cough and fatigue.
People can download the b2 VirtualCare app using Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by visiting b2virtualcare.com. When accessing the platform, patients must use the promo code FLUBZN2020.
“Bozeman Health is happy to offer this temporary option to address the current public health emergency in support of our community members and only applies to specific symptoms in light of recent guidance from CMS,” according to the release.
Bozeman Health is working to reallocate employees impacted by the temporary suspension of services. Hospital officials are also looking at ways to use those employees in areas that are seeing, or could see, a high-volume of patients.
“The well-being and safety of our patients and our employees is a top priority for Bozeman Health. Redistributing employees throughout the health system helps maintain our current workforce,” according to the release.
Bozeman Health is looking for people to fill a series of support positions, listed at BozemanHealth.com/careers.
