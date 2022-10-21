Let the news come to you

After wrapping up a two-year clinical trial for the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bozeman Health has been tapped again by the pharmaceutical giant for its new clinical research on an updated flu vaccine.

Bozeman Health is one of about 140 organizations selected by Pfizer to help carry out the late-stage clinical trial for its new messenger RNA, or mRNA, flu vaccine.

Pfizer announced the third phase of the clinical trial in mid-September, which is aimed at evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the flu vaccine, according to a press release from the organization.

