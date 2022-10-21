A Bozeman Health clinical research nurse prepares a syringe carrying either a traditional flu vaccine or a new mRNA flu vaccine during a study at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
After wrapping up a two-year clinical trial for the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Bozeman Health has been tapped again by the pharmaceutical giant for its new clinical research on an updated flu vaccine.
Bozeman Health is one of about 140 organizations selected by Pfizer to help carry out the late-stage clinical trial for its new messenger RNA, or mRNA, flu vaccine.
The flu vaccine uses the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines developed at the start of the pandemic.
It's a relatively new technology in the field of vaccines, but has a lot of potential for innovation, said Dr. David Taylor, the medical director of Bozeman Health’s clinical research department.
Adam Gott, the manager of the clinical research department, said he thinks Pfizer again selected Bozeman Health for the trial because of its significant contribution to the COVID-19 vaccine study.
The clinical research department is relatively small, he said, with eight people on staff. The department, which opened in 2018, regularly conducts around 15 studies at a time.
While the third phase of Pfizer’s trial started about a month ago, Bozeman Health is just now getting started on the study.
Bozeman Health is now seeking people 65 years and older to enroll in the trial and will soon open enrollment to adults of all ages.
The only requirement is that people have not already received a flu vaccine. About half of the participants will receive a standard flu shot and the other half will receive the new Pfizer shot, Gott said.
Pfizer is aiming to have about 25,000 people participate in the study, according to the organization.
Gott said Bozeman Health doesn’t need to meet a specific number of participants and will continue to enroll eligible adults until Pfizer meets the overall 25,000 mark.
Taylor said the study is fairly straightforward. Participants will be expected to commit to the research for about six months and make around three study visits during that time.
The mRNA flu vaccine produces the same kind of immune response as the standard flu vaccine, Taylor said, and right now there’s no evidence that it produces a higher immunity than the standard vaccine.
But mRNA vaccines have other benefits, including how quick they are to make.
The standard flu vaccine takes about six months to manufacture and protects against the four main groups of flu, Taylor said.
Researchers usually begin in February to develop the vaccine, which is typically released around September ahead of flu season. That means, in January or February, scientists have to estimate which flu strains will be dominant during the upcoming flu season. It’s a lengthy process, Taylor said.
In contrast, mRNA vaccines are much simpler and quicker to manufacture and mean scientists wouldn’t have to start work on the vaccines as early in the year.
“They could start in June or July, so that means that you'd already have a lot more information about the circulating strains,” Taylor said. “You would have three or four more months to make sure that you have the best possible match, so that could be an advantage.”
Because the mRNA vaccines are also faster to manufacture, it could open up the door to providing more flu vaccines globally, he said.
As the research department gears up for the new clinical trial, it's only recently wrapped up its involvement in Pfizer and BioNTech’s trials for their COVID-19.
In total, about 200 people in the Bozeman-area participated in the studies, Gott said.
“We’ve been really impressed at how interested people are in the community and how willing hey are to (participate),” Taylor said. “They’re good volunteers, if you will.”