Mental health
The Hope House is pictured on May 12.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman Health’s plan to purchase the Hope House has been scuttled.

Bozeman Health announced Friday that the purchase agreement submitted to Western Montana Mental Health for the Hope House and surrounding mental health campus was terminated.

The announcement was made in a release, which stated that “barriers” were encountered in negotiations for the deal.

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

