Bozeman Health’s plan to purchase the Hope House has been scuttled.
Bozeman Health announced Friday that the purchase agreement submitted to Western Montana Mental Health for the Hope House and surrounding mental health campus was terminated.
The announcement was made in a release, which stated that “barriers” were encountered in negotiations for the deal.
Diane Patterson, chief nursing officer for Bozeman Health, said that a covenant held by Gallatin County on the property was a sticking point in the deal.
Patterson said that negotiations were working around what exactly the expectations of the covenant were for the transaction.
Denise Juneau, chief government and community affairs officer for Bozeman Health, said that negotiations had been going on for a while, but ultimately the organization could not get around the covenant.
The covenant was first established in 2010 to guarantee the availability of mental health crisis beds, according to a letter from Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert to Bozeman Health leadership.
With the covenant came a $1 million bond issuance from the county for the Hope House to be available as a local mental health emergency detention and crisis facility, according to the letter.
Taxpayers have to pay back that debt. So far, about $450,000 remains of the original bond, Lambert said.
Patterson said that no crisis services were planned for the Hope House property, adding that it was determined to not be the safest place to provide those kinds of services.
“That was… why it makes sense for us to focus on the services we’re providing,” Patterson said.
Gallatin County wanted a written agreement from Bozeman Health in place that guaranteed residents will have emergency services available before agreeing to release the covenant on the property.
In a response letter from John Hill, CEO of Bozeman Health, the organization wanted to better understand the county’s plan for a request for proposal process seeking crisis services.
“In other words, Bozeman Health needs to wait for the completion of the County’s RFP Process before we will be in a position to propose terms for an ‘agreement’ for the release of the Hope House covenant,” Hill wrote in the letter.
That process only received one responder, Connections Health Solutions, which the county approved. Connections is now serving as the mobile crisis service provider in Gallatin County.
Though the deal fell apart, Bozeman Health still plans to follow through with other plans for crisis services.
The plan is to open a psychiatric services unit adjacent to the emergency department in early December, Patterson said. Work is also continuing on an inpatient unit, which Bozeman Health hopes to have ready by mid-2024.
Deaconess Hospital is dealing with so many patients needing crisis services that even when the psychiatric emergency services unit is fully-operational, the demand will still exceed capacity, according to the release.
The organization is working with Connections to find an appropriate space for crisis care, and has landed on its Spanish Peaks Plaza building on North 19th. When that facility might be open and ready to accept patients is still unclear.
Lambert said that Bozeman Health’s move to nix the deal would cost taxpayers more money by having to pay to send people in crisis to the Spanish Peaks building.
“Bottom line is cost, and the hospital’s actions have seen to it that if this works out the way the hospital wants it work out, the way Connections wants to work out, its going to cost our taxpayers,” Lambert said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.