The Bozeman Health trauma program is working to expand a national campaign aimed at teaching people basic skills to stop preventable bleeding death around the Gallatin Valley.
The Stop the Bleed campaign is a national training program, founded by the American College of Surgeons, to teach hemorrhage control and emergency preparedness.
The course teaches three techniques to help slow or stop bleeding, including how to correctly use your hands to apply pressure to a wound, how to pack a wound and how to apply a tourniquet.
“It’s a really simple way to teach anyone in the community, at any level of education or age, how to identify a life-threatening bleed and take steps to stop it or slow it down until EMS arrives,” said Allison Hugus, the injury prevention coordinator with Bozeman Health’s trauma program.
Bozeman Health began its involvement with the campaign about six months ago, placing Stop the Bleed kits in local public schools, Hugus said.
The kits have first-aid equipment specific to stopping bleeding including a tourniquet, compression bandages and wound packs.
Learning the basics of hemorrhage control can be just as lifesaving as knowing the basics of CPR or the Heimlich maneuver, but Hugus said not many people are familiar with the basics.
Bleeding is the number one cause of death following an accidental injury or traumatic injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, accidental injuries were the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S.
“You can have major bones broken, but what’s going to end up taking your life is bleeding out of your wound,” Hugus said.
Hugus has been working with the area schools — she’s placed about 60 tourniquet kits in local schools — but she wants to get the wider community involved in the first-aid training program. She hopes local businesses, organizations and individuals will be interested in attending the 90-minute courses.
Hugus’ first stop was contacting the local boy scout’s chapter.
Bozeman Deaconess Hospital awarded a $2,000 grant to the Montana Council Boy Scouts of America Mountain Valley District, the local chapter that serves boy scouts in Gallatin, Madison, Park and Sweet Grass counties.
The grant will go toward purchasing the tourniquet kits, and fund training for scouts and scout leaders on the first aid measures, said Betsy Eubanks, the vice chair for training and community development with the Mountain Valley District.
Eubanks said the first step will be to get scouts, including cub scouts, trained up on the program. The first training session for the Stop the Bleed program will take place next Saturday during the scouts’ regular wilderness first aid training course.
After that, Eubanks wants to begin offering training to the wider Bozeman population. Tentative plans to host training programs at the Bozeman Farmer’s Market are in the works.
“Our goal when we applied (for the grant) was to train 150 to 250 people in the next year,” Eubanks said.
For an outdoorsy and still rural area like Gallatin County, having the wider population trained in hemorrhage control is important, Eubanks noted.
“There isn’t always a five-minute ambulance response,” Eubanks said. “And the changes are the most likely that you’ll be doing first-aid on a member of your family. … To make the community safer we really want to make this training available.”
Hugus wants to start hosting trainings, and get other organizations involved in the program. For those interested in being trained or hosting a training email bhtraumaprogram@bozemanhealth.org.