Dr. Blair Erb, a spokesperson for the Bozeman Health medical staff involved in the survey, confirmed to the Chronicle there was a vote of no confidence against Hill and the board of directors. He said they were declining to answer questions or be interviewed until after meeting with the board.
He said the group requested a meeting with the board for Thursday, but a meeting between the two parties was not confirmed by Monday afternoon.
In an emailed statement, Lauren Brendel, a Bozeman Health spokesperson from, said the hospital learned of the survey late last week.
“We take this notice seriously and the Bozeman Health system board of directors assumes responsibility for making such changes as are appropriate under the circumstances,” Brendel said. “We will work with physician leadership toward solutions that continue to serve our community.”
The Chronicle obtained a series of internal emails sent from Hill to Bozeman Health employees last week.
On Oct. 12, Hill sent an email letting employees know medical staff had sent out an electronic survey on confidence in his leadership and the leadership of the system’s board of directors. The next day, Hill emailed employees to update them on the results.
“The Bozeman Health system board of directors received notice today that the result is a vote of no confidence in both cases,” Hill wrote.
While he was disappointed in the outcome, Hill wrote, he remained committed to leading the health system as he always had.
“Please know that both the system board and I take this notice seriously. While this does not change our current leadership structure, we remain open to listening and discussing their issues, and working collaboratively towards solutions,” Hill wrote.
On Oct. 13, an email from the Bozeman Health System Board Chair Signe Farris was also sent to employees. Farris expressed disappointment in the use of a confidence vote and the results. She said the board intended to meet with the concerned physicians and “find a constructive path forward without distracting from patient care.”
“Please know that the board strongly supports our CEO, John Hill, and his executive colleagues,” Farris wrote. “We are confident they can collaboratively work towards solutions and resolve any differences with physician colleagues.”
