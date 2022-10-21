Let the news come to you

A group of Bozeman Health physicians met with the health system board of directors Thursday evening, about a week after they held a no confidence vote in the leadership of CEO John Hill and the system board.

Little is known of what transpired or what the next steps might be.

Dr. Blair Erb, a spokesperson for the Bozeman Health physicians, confirmed the meeting took place Thursday.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

