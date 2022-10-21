Little is known of what transpired or what the next steps might be.
Dr. Blair Erb, a spokesperson for the Bozeman Health physicians, confirmed the meeting took place Thursday.
“Our group of physicians met with the Bozeman Health Board of Directors last night,” Erb said in a statement Friday. “I am hopeful we have set in motion a collaborative relationship based on trust, transparency, and open communication.”
The physicians have so far declined interviews.
Bozeman Health spokesperson Lauren Brendel also confirmed the meeting took place in an emailed statement to the Chronicle.
“The Bozeman Health board of directors appreciates the physicians inviting them to their meeting and expressing their concerns,” she said. “I can share that everyone remains committed to working together on a collaborative path forward without distracting from patient care and serving our community.”
Bozeman Health nurses endorsed the physicians vote of no confidence in Hill earlier this week. The union representing the hospital’s nurses voted 97% in favor on Tuesday.
Farris was succeeded by John How. In an email to hospital employees Tuesday announcing Farris’s resignation, How said the board was committed to working to find a constructive path forward.
“The system board is in charge. We will get through this situation with dignity and compassion,” he said.
On Oct. 13, a day after the no confidence vote, Hill emailed hospital employees notifying them of the results. He wrote that while he was disappointed in the outcome, he remained committed to leading the health system.
“Please know that both the system board and I take this notice seriously. While this does not change our current leadership structure, we remain open to listening and discussing their issues and working collaboratively towards solutions,” Hill wrote.
Faced with financial challenges from staffing shortages and a decline in patient volume, the hospital eliminated 53 positions in August. In the first half of 2022, the nonprofit health care system lost $14.8 million in revenue, with its costs exceeding revenue by 8%.
