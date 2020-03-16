Tethered to the effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus cases in Montana, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital enhanced its visitor restrictions and is offering free virtual visits to people experiencing symptoms like a fever, dry cough and fatigue.
The free virtual visits are only for patients with those specific symptoms, according to a hospital news release.
The new option to tap into help from afar is an attempt to increase access to health care in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The practice also falls in line with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ recent guidance.
“We are happy to cover this temporary option to address the current public health emergency in support of our community members,” according to the Bozeman Health release.
People who need to access the service can download the health system’s b2 VirtualCare app using Google Play or the Apple App Store. They can also visit b2virtualcare.com. When accessing the platform, patients must use the promo code FLUBZN2020.
The Bozeman Health system has had visitor restrictions in place since January due to increasing influenza cases, which is common hospital practice each year in the height of flu season.
Those restrictions recently got more strict and include the Bozeman hospital, Big Sky Medical Center, Hillcrest Senior Living and ambulatory care sites.
With the new rules, no visitors are allowed at Hillcrest Senior Living unless the resident’s health is dependent on hospice, home health or other health-related contract services. That decision falls in line with what the majority of Montana facilities that are home to seniors are doing.
Matt Kelley, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said Friday that people most at risk of becoming critically ill with COVID-19 are those who already live with an illness or are 60 and older. Kelley said COVID-19 doesn’t seem to heavily impact kids — something other countries have also recorded.
As part of Bozeman Health’s intensified restrictions, hospitalized patients are permitted one healthy visitor at a time. Children under the age of 18 and people with symptoms of respiratory illness such as a fever, cough, runny or stuffy nose are prohibited from visiting patients.
Patients who are confirmed or are under active investigation at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital or Big Sky Medical Center for COVID-19 won’t be allowed to have visitors, according to the release.
Hospital officials said anyone who is sick should only go to the hospital if they’re seeking care themselves. If someone is sick but needs to help a minor get to a health provider, “do not enter the care site or clinic except to seek care for yourself.”
Those who are sick and need to get to a doctor or urgent care center can only have one person accompany them “if medically necessary.”
“Implementing these restrictions and practices are meant to continue to ensure our employees are healthy and able to care for our community as part of our commitment to patient safety and our mission of improving community health and quality of life,” according to the release.
On March 12, Bozeman Health also implemented social distancing practices for its staff.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance” — approximately 6 feet — “from others when possible.”
All Bozeman Health employees’ work-related travel, conferences and trainings are “restricted” for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t include travel between Bozeman Heath sites.
All non-essential meetings and events will be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled using teleconference capabilities.
Hospital officials also said all Bozeman Health employees have been “encouraged to reconsider” personal travel plans.
“Bozeman Health providers, nurses, employees, and leaders are critical to the community effort to identify and safely care for patients, track and analyze the spread of disease, and update established protocols and procedures to protect our workforce and patients from exposure to COVID-19,” according to the release.
The changes also unsurprisingly have canceled several upcoming Bozeman Health public events.
Bozeman Health’s Wellness Nights — planned for March 25 and April 2 — will now happen in late September.
Bozeman Health Foundation’s fundraising gala and auction “An Evening Under the Stars” has been pushed from April to sometime either in October or November. The annual event tends to draw a crowd of more than 500.