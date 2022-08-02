Bozeman Health has laid off 28 leadership staff and is eliminating 25 open leadership positions, citing the “COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and labor shortages” that have impacted revenue and operations.
In an email sent to all Bozeman Health employees Tuesday afternoon, CEO John Hill said the health care industry is “facing an unprecedented financial crisis.”
Bozeman Health employees about 2,400 people and is the Gallatin Valley’s largest private employer.
In the internal memo, Hill said costs for the nonprofit health care system have surpassed revenue by 8%, resulting in a $14.8 million loss in revenue for the first six months of 2022. That equates to about $2.5 million per month, according to Hill.
Bozeman Health will recover from economic downturns, but becoming more efficient will remain permanent, Hill said.
The 28 “leader and leadership support staff” were laid off on Tuesday morning, effective immediately, according to the internal email.
With a decision not to fill 25 open positions, 53 total full time staff positions were eliminated Tuesday.
“Their role was eliminated because, after significant review, it no longer aligns with how we will sustainably deliver care moving forward,” Hill wrote.
A spokesperson for Bozeman Health declined to specify which jobs were cut “out of respect for them and their loved ones.” Cuts were made throughout the health care system.
The laid off staff will get up to six months of severance pay, extended health insurance, mental health support, unemployment pay, career placement services and letters of recommendation, Hill said.
Laid off staff who apply for “patient-facing” positions will be fast tracked through recruitment, he said.
Recruitment efforts for “patient critical positions” will not slow, Hill said.
Bozeman Health is still committed to investing in areas like “patient experience, new infrastructure, technology, and workforce housing,” according to an emailed statement from Bozeman Health.
Prior to a reduction in staff, Hill said other measures were taken to curb costs, including cuts to executive compensation, reducing contract labor, pausing provider bonuses and all leadership performance bonuses.
Other measures included stopping all travel and discretionary spending, starting a hiring freeze for non-essential leadership positions, and putting a hold on consulting agreements.
Bozeman Health will also “pause” its Belgrade Clinic lab, and close its lab on North 19th Avenue.
“Even with this strategic focus, we all must commit to becoming leaner in how we deliver care in the post-pandemic economy — one where consumers have more of a choice in their healthcare decisions than ever before,” Hill wrote.
