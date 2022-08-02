Bozeman health
A sign directs guests to the appropriate entrance at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman Health has laid off 28 leadership staff and is eliminating 25 open leadership positions, citing the “COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and labor shortages” that have impacted revenue and operations.

In an email sent to all Bozeman Health employees Tuesday afternoon, CEO John Hill said the health care industry is “facing an unprecedented financial crisis.”

Bozeman Health employees about 2,400 people and is the Gallatin Valley’s largest private employer.

