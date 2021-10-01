breaking Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to add inpatient psychiatric unit By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A group of protesters march in front of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital along Highland Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon carrying signs addressing the lack of inpatient care for people with mental health issues at the hospital. Shawn Raecke Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Health plans to add a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at Deaconess Hospital, with an initial goal of opening the unit in 2023, after months of public pressure to provide additional mental health care.The decision to add the inpatient unit came during a Bozeman Health board meeting on Thursday and was announced in a news release Friday.With a population of a little more than 118,000, Gallatin County has no mental health care beds inside a medical facility, although the county does have a limited number of crises beds at the Hope House. For many residents needing care for a mental health emergency, that means being sent to hospitals hours away in Helena, Missoula or Billings — often at the cost of patients and their families.In the press release, Bozeman Health said it plans to house the psychiatric unit in Deaconess Hospital’s Madison Wing. The hospital aims to open the unit mid-2023.The space will require renovations and work on design and permitting for the unit will begin immediately, according to the release. Renovation and staff recruitment is “anticipated to begin in early 2022.”Support space for the unit will displace 21 medical care beds, “including beds vital to our COVID-19 response,” according to the release.The hospital will immediately work in tandem with renovations to restore the 21 displaced patient care beds “due to the region’s extraordinary growth in demand for medical services.”As it stands now, Deaconess Hospital has 125 licensed beds.“Over the past four years, Bozeman Health has engaged in a journey with our community partners to understand regional behavioral health services gaps and evolving needs that we’ve seen increase during the pandemic,” said John Hill, Bozeman Health president and CEO, in the news release. Bozeman Health declined a request for an immediate interview from the Chronicle on Friday seeking additional information on the wing renovations, cost of renovations and the contents of Thursday’s board meeting.Bozeman Health has long been under pressure from local advocates to add inpatient mental health care.Public pressure for Bozeman Health to address the health care gap ramped up this year. A local group of medical professionals and advocates held rallies outside of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.The group even appeared on a documentary series on mental health co-hosted by Oprah.Bozeman Health said Friday it’s been “actively engaged in assessing behavioral health care since 2017,” and, since 2018, “considerable progress has been made” in introducing of integrated health care.It expanded its telepsychiatry and other forms of telemedicine, and in February announced it was transitioning five rooms in its emergency room to dedicated short-term treatment for mental health emergencies.The critical need for mental health services and "fragmented nature of care" led the board of directors to form a subcommittee in early 2021 to evaluate the continuum of care here.Recommendations made to the board of directors Thursday were comprised of four months of work by the the behavioral health governance sub-committee and the clinical steering committee, according the press release. “As we continue that journey, Bozeman Health is committed to keeping care close to home and will add inpatient psychiatric care to the regional behavioral health care continuum," Hill said in the release. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 