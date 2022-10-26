Bozeman Health CEO John Hill will step down from his position at the end of the month, according to hospital officials.
Hill’s resignation comes after a no confidence vote by Bozeman Health physicians earlier this month and the resignation of system board chair Signe Farris last week.
“The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” Hill said in a news release. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team.”
The board appointed Dr. Kathryn Bertany as interim president and CEO beginning Nov. 1 and will begin a national search for a permanent CEO of the hospital system.
Bertany has 30 years of pediatrician experience and around 20 years’ experience in hospital leadership roles, according to the release. She recently served as Bozeman Health’s president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.
She previously held leadership roles in Bend, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, and Washington state.
“I am honored to serve as interim CEO, supporting our teams at Bozeman Health in achieving their goals of providing the best care to patients and their families,” Bertany said in a statement.
Hill’s resignation comes less than a week after the system board met with a group of Bozeman Health physicians who orchestrated the no confidence vote in the CEO and board’s leadership.
Dr. Blair Erb, a spokesperson for the six physicians who organized the vote, said his comments align with a majority of the medical staff based on the results of the vote.
“We support the Bozeman Health Board’s decisions as announced today,” Erb said. “We look forward to an improved relationship with the board and the executive team that focuses excellence of patient care and excellence of patient experience.”
The group of physicians plans to meet with Bertany, representatives of the board, and the executive team to help structure the transition, according to Erb.
In an email to employees announcing the leadership change obtained by the Chronicle, health system board chair John How said, “I appreciate everyone’s grace as we move through this transition. I and the board believe we will emerge unified in our mission to improve community health and quality of life.”