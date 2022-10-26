Bozeman Health File
A sign directs visitors outside of the hospital on Nov. 12, 2020, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

 RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE

Bozeman Health CEO John Hill will step down from his position at the end of the month, according to hospital officials.

Hill’s resignation comes after a no confidence vote by Bozeman Health physicians earlier this month and the resignation of system board chair Signe Farris last week.

“The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” Hill said in a news release. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team.”


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

