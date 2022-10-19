The chair of Bozeman Health’s board of directors has resigned, according to an internal email sent to hospital employees Tuesday.
Signe Farris served as board chair for three months and was on the health system’s board since 2020, according to the email notifying employees of the changes from new chair John How.
“I am writing to you to share that the Bozeman Health system board of directors has accepted the resignation of board chair Signe Farris. We appreciate and thank Signe for her dedicated service to the Board,” How said in the email obtained by the Chronicle.
On Tuesday, the union representing Bozeman Health nurses voted to support the physicians in their vote of no confidence for Hill, with 97% voting in favor of it, a union representative confirmed to the Chronicle.
A spokesperson from Bozeman Health shared a statement from the board that echoed How’s email.
“The board’s dedication to supporting the health system, our care teams, and all employees, and most especially our patients during these transitions is unwavering,” the statement said.
In How’s email, Farris said it was an honor and privilege to serve on the board.
“I have the deepest admiration and respect for Bozeman Health employees, providers, and care teams and their commitment and devotion to our community,” she said.
As vice chair under Farris, How succeeds her. He said the board was committed to “working with all of you to find a constructive path forward without distracting from patient care. The system board is in charge. We will get through this situation with dignity and compassion.”
Dr. Blair Erb, a spokesperson for the Bozeman Health physicians behind the no-confidence vote, said the group was not privy to the discussion and details on what precipitated Farris’ resignation.
The group of physicians were still declining interviews out of respect for the board until the two parties could meet, Erb said. He confirmed a meeting between the physicians and board of directors was scheduled for Thursday evening.