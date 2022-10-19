Let the news come to you

The chair of Bozeman Health’s board of directors has resigned, according to an internal email sent to hospital employees Tuesday.

Signe Farris served as board chair for three months and was on the health system’s board since 2020, according to the email notifying employees of the changes from new chair John How.

“I am writing to you to share that the Bozeman Health system board of directors has accepted the resignation of board chair Signe Farris. We appreciate and thank Signe for her dedicated service to the Board,” How said in the email obtained by the Chronicle.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

