Eight years ago, when Jessica Hegg-Kunesh found out about her mom’s cancer diagnosis, she wrote a song about it.

On Saturday, Hegg-Kunesh will sing alongside her two kids, Ruby and Jaxon, at a fundraiser for her mom’s liver transplant. The donated liver will come from Hegg-Kunesh herself.

“I spent the last eight years wishing I could help my mom feel better and the fact that I have the possibility to do something that could help extend her life — it wasn’t anything I had to think about,” Hegg-Kunesh said.

Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.

