Eight years ago, when Jessica Hegg-Kunesh found out about her mom’s cancer diagnosis, she wrote a song about it.
On Saturday, Hegg-Kunesh will sing alongside her two kids, Ruby and Jaxon, at a fundraiser for her mom’s liver transplant. The donated liver will come from Hegg-Kunesh herself.
“I spent the last eight years wishing I could help my mom feel better and the fact that I have the possibility to do something that could help extend her life — it wasn’t anything I had to think about,” Hegg-Kunesh said.
The event will be held Aug. 13 at Bozeman’s Story Mill Community Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. It is $5 for adults and free for kids.
Hegg-Kunesh, who sings and plays guitar under the name Montana Sunshine, and local musician Matt Wallin will provide live music. Hegg-Kunesh said all proceeds from the event will cover expenses and lost wages due to the transplant.
A friend of Kunesh donated food, equipment, and manpower to grill enough burgers and hot dogs for 150 people. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be sold for donations.
There will also be raffles for various prizes — like a new bass guitar, a $200 DeWalt tool set, and a $100 Kenyon Noble gift card — and a silent auction of donated artwork.
The transplant is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Salt Lake City’s University of Utah Hospital, where two-thirds of Hegg-Kunesh’s liver will be transplanted into her 68-year-old mother, long-time Gallatin County resident Debbie Holwegner. Hegg-Kunesh said that the combined cost of both operations, including travel, housing, and wages lost from missing work, is around $20,000.
Hegg-Kunesh said they’ve raised a couple thousand dollars so far.
According to Hegg-Kunesh, Holwegner was told she had six months to live eight years ago, when she was first diagnosed with the stage four colorectal cancer that later metastasized to her liver. Recently, she was told that she’d likely only live until this summer. But then, about a month ago, Holwegner became eligible for a liver transplant.
When she learned about live liver donation, Hegg-Kunesh went and got her blood tested that same day to see if she could donate. More tests followed, and eventually Holwegner’s doctors determined that her daughter was a perfect match.
“It could extend her life possibly 10, 20, 30 years,” said Hegg-Kunesh.
Having a functioning liver will greatly improve Holwegner’s quality of life, Hegg-Kunesh said. And since Holwegner’s cancer is now concentrated in her liver, she may even be able to cut back on her chemotherapy.
As for Hegg-Kunesh, the removed parts of her liver will regenerate six to eight weeks after the surgery. The liver’s regenerative capacity, the greatest of any organ, makes live-donor liver donation relatively easy for donors.
“It doesn’t have any negative effect on me. I mean, it does — they take my gall bladder out, they’re taking out two-thirds of my liver, missed work, the scars — but none of that really means anything,” Hegg-Kunesh said.
At the fundraising event, Hegg-Kunesh and her kids, who are 6 and 8, will sing “Don’t Worry Be Happy” and the lesser-known “Fishin’ for Chickens.” Jaxon, the 8-year-old, seemed particularly excited to perform “Fishin’ for Chickens.” But he said his grandmother, who will attend the event, should be the focus.
“She will be the star of the show,” Jaxon said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.