Dr. Hansjorg Schwertz began his fascination with space travel as a child after reading a book written by Wernher Von Braun, an ex-Nazi rocket scientist who helped propel the U.S. into space travel and launch Apollo 11.
A doctor at Billings Clinic Bozeman, Schwertz has found a way to marry his interest in space travel with practical research that may help future astronauts live and travel in space safer.
“Don’t we all want to do space stuff? Isn’t that every kid’s dream?” he said Wednesday in a doctor’s office at the Billings Clinic Bozeman’s temporary care site.
Funded by a grant from NASA, Schwertz and a team of half a dozen researchers at the University of Utah will study the effects of space travel on blood cells.
His research is part of a larger NASA space biology project that will look at how living systems respond and acclimate to the space environment.
Nine other researchers were also awarded grants to study the impact of spaceflight on plant or animal biology and physiology.
Combined the 10 projects should receive about $9 million over the three-year grant period. Schwertz declined to state the amount his study had received. NASA could not be reached for comment.
Schwertz and his team will look at the impact of cosmic galactic rays, micro-gravity and other hazards of being in space on platelets — small blood cells formed in bone marrow that play a major role in stopping bleeding, responding to infectious diseases and blood clotting.
Schwertz, who is a doctor in occupational medicine, said in a way it’s to ensure astronauts who work in an unusually hazardous environment are safer.
“As a physician I want to protect them and keep them safe. Especially on all those endeavors that lie ahead for us, like going to the moon or to Mars eventually,” he said.
Although the research has just begun, some aspects of his study could be sent to the International Space Station where blood cells will be monitored in space.
Those cells will later be compared to control samples and samples housed in equipment that simulates space conditions.
The three cell cultures will help scientists see if platelets operate differently in space, if the human body creates or generates the blood cells differently, or if platelets form clots more frequently.
“The idea is that then you can create a countermeasure that are more specific than just shielding from the cosmic rays or microgravity,” Schwertz said. “This research is very purpose driven.”
Schwertz is originally from Stuttgart, Germany. He came to Bozeman by way of Salt Lake City, where he lived for years. He still works as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah. The NASA grant was awarded through the university.
Schwertz and his family moved to Bozeman in June. Since then, he’s worked at Billings Clinic Bozeman.
As the lead investigator in the research project, Schwertz does administrative work and research, and coordinates virtually with his Salt Lake City-based team.
Working on a project that may eventually go into space is pretty exciting, Schwertz admits, but sharing it with his family has made it even more rewarding.
He can’t wait to watch the rocket holding his experiment launch into space with his daughters.
Schwertz and his wife, Kristina, have four daughters. Lilian, 15, Mia, 13, and twins Luise and Madita, 10.
Showing his daughters that they are capable of doing anything they set their minds to and that hard work and determination pay off is important to him.
“I want to teach them that you can do whatever you want to do. You’re not limited,” he said. “I applied for this NASA grant three times. In the last time I got it. So, just try and believe that what you do is meaningful.”
NASA notified Schwertz that his project had been selected for the grant last summer.
“I started crying for sure,” he said.