Bozeman-based virtual mental health care clinic growing around the region By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 16, 2021 A new mental health clinic in Bozeman that provides virtual intensive outpatient programs for adolescents is growing, expanding into other states and looking to add another 30 employees.Launched in September, Charlie Health's physical location is in the Osborne Building in downtown Bozeman, but the mental health clinic serves patients online.The program connects teens and young adults needing acute care for mental health or substance abuse disorders through group, family or individual therapy using video conferencing. Treatments are personalized for more effective results, pairing similar individuals based on age, needs and location.There was a need for mental health resources in Montana prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 exacerbated the shortage amid a growing mental health crisis, said co-founder and Bozeman-resident Carter Barnhart.The proportion of mental health-related visits for children aged 12 to 17 increased approximately 31% in October 2020, compared to 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC also found that during February and March 2021, suicide attempts increased among teen girls by 50% and by 3.7% in teen boys over the same period in 2019.Teens and young adults are underserved compared to adults, especially those needing acute care, Barnhart said.“It’s hard to care for them,” she said.Barnhart worked at Newport Academy — a residential treatment center for teens struggling with mental health — for 11 years prior to co-founding Charlie Health last year. Along with her co-founder Caroline Fenkel, a licensed clinical social worker, the pair chose to found the program in Montana because of its lack of mental health resources, she said.The two wanted to use telehealth over a traditional clinic to target rural and underserved areas in the state.“I see a profound need for continuum of care in Montana and most people don’t have the opportunities for evidence-based treatment,” Barnhart said. “We created this to serve high-acuity patients.”For rural areas, telehealth is often the best option.“Pandemic or no, people living in rural areas don’t have access to services when society is normal,” said Laura Sebulsky, the regional outreach director for the company.The mental health program launched in September 2020. Since then, it's expanded to serve adolescents in Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.As it grows, Charlie Health is looking to hire 30 new people from more therapists and clinicians to administrators."We always knew there was a need for this but the rapid and profound growth we've experienced, we weren't prepared for it," she said.Eventually, Barnhart hopes the service can be available in every state. 