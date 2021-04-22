Vaccine availability has grown and cases of COVID-19 have leveled off in Gallatin County in recent weeks, though the case count is still higher than the Gallatin City-County Board of Health would like.
Gallatin County had 348 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the state dashboard. Of those, outgoing Health Officer Matt Kelley said three variants of the virus make up more than 30 of the infections.
“We have a sustained period of higher cases which is what we’ve had for the past three to four weeks,” Kelley said at Thursday morning’s board of health meeting.
The infection rate is now over 25 cases per 100,000 people per day, an indicator of “widespread transmission.” Kelley said the goal is to get that infection rate under 25 cases per day for a sustained period of time. Higher case counts means more contact tracing.
As cases increase, the supply and demand of COVID-19 vaccines has “flipped” in recent weeks, he said. In December and into early 2021, the county had a dearth of supply and high demand for the shots.
“We now have enough vaccines to be able to give shots to people who want them,” Kelley said.
There’s enough supply now that instead of having to sign up for a waitlist, people seeking COVID vaccines in the county can instead choose a date and time to get vaccinated at the clinic at the fairgrounds.
“We’re going to continue (large vaccine clinics) as long as people are using it, so we really want people to go to those sites,” he said. “We really want people to continue to utilize that resource. Now is the time.”
New health officer
In addition to Kelley’s health officer report, Thursday morning’s board of health meeting focused on the search for Kelley’s replacement, appointing an interim health officer until the position is filled permanently and how the recently passed House Bill 121 will impact that search and future board of health business.
HB 121 strips power from unelected local health boards and puts the burden of approving health mandates on elected officials, though it’s unclear if that will mean the Bozeman City Commission, the Gallatin County Commission or both.
The bill was signed into law last week by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Now, instead of the health board choosing the new health officer, the board will screen candidates and recommend the new health officer to the elected body or bodies that have to vote on the new officer.
Board of Health Chair Becky Franks said that in addition to the obstacles presented by HB 121, Gallatin County’s housing market has made it hard to attract potential candidates. Kelley said at least one qualified candidate he spoke to was interested in the job but wouldn't apply because of the cost of housing.
According to the Indeed job listing advertising the health officer position, the salary for the health officer candidate will be between $125,500 and $141,000.
According to a Thursday morning news release from the Gallatin Association of Realtors, the median sales price of a single-family home in Gallatin County was $704,750 in March, more than a 45% increase compared to March 2020. The median price of a condo or townhome was $430,000.
“I have gotten at least one person who has said it’s intriguing, but (they) can’t afford a house in Gallatin County right now,” Kelley said. “It presents potential issues.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.