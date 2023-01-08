The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive this week.
The drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room at the Gallatin County Detention Center and is being put on with the Montana Concerns of Police Survivors to benefit the Red Cross.
The drive is one of several scheduled in the area this month, which is National Blood Donor Month. In a press release on Thursday, the Red Cross of Montana, Idaho and Eastern Oregon listed a handful of drives, including several on Montana State University’s campus and others in Big Sky, Manhattan and Gallatin Gateway.
Matt Ochsner, the spokesperson for the Red Cross of Montana, Idaho and Eastern Oregon, said this time of year can be a hard one for the region’s blood supply.
Between the holidays, travel plans and cold and flu season, less people are likely to make donating blood a priority, Ochsner said. Not to mention winter weather—which canceled several blood drives in December, according to Ochsner.
“This time of year especially around the holidays and early in the New Years is always a challenging time for us,” Ochsner said.
The region’s blood supply is fairly stable for now, Ochsner said, but he noted that that can change quickly—just one car accident can require 100 units of blood.
“The need for blood is constant and we have continued to really encourage people to roll up their sleeves and come out and donate,” Ochsner said.
Ochsner also suggested that anyone who can’t give blood for some reason but still wants to be involved to consider volunteering to help run blood drives. For those who do sign up to donate, Ochsner said they recommend people try to get a good night’s sleep and eat and drink plenty before their appointment time.
