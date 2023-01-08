Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive this week.

The drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room at the Gallatin County Detention Center and is being put on with the Montana Concerns of Police Survivors to benefit the Red Cross.

The drive is one of several scheduled in the area this month, which is National Blood Donor Month. In a press release on Thursday, the Red Cross of Montana, Idaho and Eastern Oregon listed a handful of drives, including several on Montana State University’s campus and others in Big Sky, Manhattan and Gallatin Gateway.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.