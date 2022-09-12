Let the news come to you

Billings Clinic Bozeman is set to open the first building of its new medical campus to patients two years after construction began.

Billings Clinic Bozeman’s 140,000-square-foot, three-floor multispecialty clinic will open to patients on Tuesday.

The multispecialty clinic is the first building to open on the 58-acre medical campus at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue.

