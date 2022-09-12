Hannah Shirkey, right, vice president of regional operations for the Billings Clinic, chats with Kenneth Gallik, the first patient at the new Billings Clinic Bozeman, as he checks out on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Jim Duncan, left, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation, and Hannah Shirkey, vice president of regional operations, talks to media during a tour of the new Billings Clinic Bozeman on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Billings Clinic Bozeman is set to open the first building of its new medical campus to patients two years after construction began.
Billings Clinic Bozeman’s 140,000-square-foot, three-floor multispecialty clinic will open to patients on Tuesday.
The multispecialty clinic is the first building to open on the 58-acre medical campus at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue.
The surgery center and urgent care, which is connected to the multispecialty clinic, is still under construction, but is expected to be completed by mid-October, said Hannah Shirkey, vice president of regional operations, during a press conference Monday.
With some portions of the campus still under construction, a grand opening for the clinic, surgery center and urgent care is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Maven’s Market will open a café space in the new building which is also slated to be completed by mid-October.