A new health care provider has taken over an existing walk-in clinic in West Yellowstone.
Billings Clinic hit its target opening date for a new clinic in the Yellowstone National Park gateway town earlier this week. The nonprofit health care organization took over the West Yellowstone Clinic, which was previously operated by Community Health Partners.
Billings Clinic was approved to become the new medical provider by the West Yellowstone town council in July.
The deal includes a risk-share agreement, meaning that West Yellowstone will set aside $200,000 a year to cover financial losses accrued by Billings Clinic while operating in the town.
Lisa Griffith, a West Yellowstone town council member, said that the nonprofit’s proposal stood out as the best option for the town. She added that Billings Clinic was willing to have expanded hours and would be able to provide more access to doctors and specialized services.
“Billings Clinic was the only proprietor that appeared ready and willing to step up to help meet the town’s demands,” Griffith said.
Hannah Shirkey, the vice president of regional operations for Billings Clinic, said that primary care services, including chronic care, preventative care, walk-in care and occupational health, were available during the clinic’s first week open.
Shirkey said the present model of the facility is built as a walk-in clinic that serves urgent needs, like onsite x-ray and lab services.
The nonprofit health care provider plans to adapt with the needs of West Yellowstone, especially during the summer tourism season in the town.
West Yellowstone has a population of just over 1,000, according to the U.S. Census. That number temporarily swells during peak tourism season, with about 400,000 people visiting the town monthly to Yellowstone National Park.
The clinic will ramp up to the summer tourism season, and has two staffing models to meet the differing expansions and retractions of the town’s population, Shirkey said.
Staffing the clinic has been successful, but there have been some challenges. Shirkey said that housing availability in West Yellowstone has been a challenge.
Though most of the off-season staffing model has been filled, the clinic is still relying on support from Billings Clinic’s Bozeman location.
Griffith said that during a December West Yellowstone Health Advisory Board meeting the nonprofit health organization was still looking for a full-time physician for the clinic.
A spokesperson for Billings Clinic confirmed that a full-time physician was still needed, and added that the clinic still has full coverage from other doctors from within the health organization, including help from the regional medical director.
Shirkey said that it was important that the nonprofit health care organization can continue to strengthen its staff in all areas.
“Rural health care is not always easy to provide, and it is critically important for our communities and people throughout our state,” Shirkey said.
