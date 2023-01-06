Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A new health care provider has taken over an existing walk-in clinic in West Yellowstone.

Billings Clinic hit its target opening date for a new clinic in the Yellowstone National Park gateway town earlier this week. The nonprofit health care organization took over the West Yellowstone Clinic, which was previously operated by Community Health Partners.

Billings Clinic was approved to become the new medical provider by the West Yellowstone town council in July.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.