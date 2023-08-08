Let the news come to you

The Billings Clinic has been certified as Montana’s first Level 1 Trauma Center, the only one within a 550-mile radius, that includes all of Montana and Wyoming, said the clinic this month in a press release.

The certification is a step toward both of the largest hospitals in the state to provide more trauma care across a state that has a lot of roads, a lot of weather and hospitals that are spread out.

“Our broad and unique geography means that Montana has one of lowest trauma survival rates in the nation. This has been one of the driving forces behind Billings Clinic’s journey to becoming a Level I Trauma Center — to ensure that people in Montana and Wyoming have access to the highest levels of care closer to home,” said Zachary Benoit, community relations for the Billings Clinic.


