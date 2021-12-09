Billings Clinic Bozeman to partner with local anesthesiologists By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In another step toward realizing its Bozeman medical campus, Billings Clinic announced Thursday it will contract with a local anesthesiology group to provide services at its Bozeman location.Billings Clinic announced the partnership in a press release Thursday, saying Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associations would provide anesthesiology services for the ambulatory center once its completed.Construction on the Ambulatory Destination Center, at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue, began in October 2020 and is expected to wrap up in spring 2022. Once completed the 140,000-square-foot facility will include a one-story surgery center, urgent care, pharmacy and outpatient surgical services. The main three-story building will also be the new home for the Billings Clinic Bozeman OB-GYN and Billings Clinic Bozeman Pediatrics.In total, the new medical campus, on 58-acres west of Costco, will employ about 250 people, including about 50 doctors and providers.Some physicians, in the specialties of OB-GYN, family medicine, internal medicine, urology, radiology and ophthalmology, have already begun practicing at Billings Clinic Bozeman housed in temporary modular clinics. The modular clinics, which opened in September, will continue to operate until the main facility is complete. Zach Benoit, a spokesperson with Billings Clinic, said GVAA will begin the majority of its operations when the ambulatory center opens but that GVAA has been providing services for Billings Clinic OB-GYN, which is now housed at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.GVAA is a physician-led organization that has provided anesthesiology services in the Bozeman-area for about 15 years, according to Billings Clinic.“We are honored to be part of the new Billings Clinic project as they grow and expand the medical community here in Bozeman. We look forward to the great work ahead for our patients and community members here in Bozeman,” said Luke W. Van Alstine, president of GVAA, in a press release.GVAA also provides anesthesiology services at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Rocky Mountain Surgery Center, Alpine Orthopedics and Gallatin Valley Surgical Arts.“This partnership is wonderful for Billings Clinic Bozeman and Gallatin Valley Anesthesia Associates but, more importantly, it’s going to benefit our patients immensely as we work to meet the growing health care needs of the community,” said Dr. Sam Sillitti, chief physician at Billings Clinic Bozeman, in the release. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 