Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill meant to bolster financial support for nursing facilities and other Medicaid funded services in the state is rapidly approaching a legislative deadline.

House Bill 649 intends to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state to benchmark levels established in a state-funded study. The bill is headed toward a transmittal deadline next week, meaning in order to survive, the legislation has to make it from the House to the Senate.

GuideHouse, a consulting firm, produced the study for the state after the 2021 Montana Legislature provided $2.75 million to take a look at lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.