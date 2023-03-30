A bill meant to bolster financial support for nursing facilities and other Medicaid funded services in the state is rapidly approaching a legislative deadline.
House Bill 649 intends to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates in the state to benchmark levels established in a state-funded study. The bill is headed toward a transmittal deadline next week, meaning in order to survive, the legislation has to make it from the House to the Senate.
GuideHouse, a consulting firm, produced the study for the state after the 2021 Montana Legislature provided $2.75 million to take a look at lagging Medicaid reimbursement rates.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said during a press conference update on her bill that the study’s purpose was to find out the cost of doing business in the state delivering health care as a Medicaid provider, like the Gallatin County Rest Home.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposed an increase that fell below the benchmark level in the study — GuideHouse recommended a 30% increase to a benchmark of $278.75 per day, while Gianforte’s budget countered with increases that would taper from $249 in FY 2024 to $238 the following year.
A subcommittee focused on the health department’s budget increased the rate beyond the governor’s recommendation earlier this year, but still stopped short of the benchmark rate. Caferro said the increases made so far show “just how underfunded the system is.”
“It is critical that we fully fund these services at the benchmark,” Caferro said. “Our state is in crisis from a decades-long underfunded system.”
Subpar reimbursement rates have caused Medicaid providers, which includes a wide array of health care providers like nursing facilities and providers working with people with disabilities, to struggle with retaining and recruiting a workforce.
The rates, which were increased by less than 1% in the 2021 Montana Legislature, have led to an epidemic of nursing facility closures throughout the state. Nearly a dozen facilities have closed since last year.
Wes Thompson, administrator of Valley View Home in Glasgow, said his nursing facility became financially stable in 2019 after intensive efforts to make the facility more efficient, like increasing staff responsibility while increasing pay.
However, the pandemic and ensuing hikes in cost of living and inflation gutted his efforts.
“Come the pandemic we sank,” Thompson said “We are sunk.”
David Trost, CEO of St. John’s United, said that providers need predictability to make decisions. For example, consistently low provider rates provided a level of predictability.
However, inflation also ruined that predictability, he said.
Now St. John’s is primed to shutter 60 nursing home units that are going unused, Trost said. The main reason is to build a workforce. If the reimbursement rates had been higher in previous years, the organization might have had the staff to keep those units open, he said.
“I can only pay our current staff enough to keep them from leaving,” Trost said.
Other bills intended to increase, stabilize or find alternative ways to fund nursing facilities have been introduced. Most have died.
Senate Bill 296 aimed to have reimbursement rates increase annually in line with inflation. That bill died in committee earlier this month.
House Bill 899 sought to reimburse families dealing with nursing home closures. That bill stalled in committee Tuesday.
House Bill 891, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, intended to provide a one-time, $40 million emergency stabilization payment to nursing homes. The bill was amended to drop the one-time payment to $5 million and passed through committee Tuesday.
Medicaid reimbursements have also had a negative effect on mental health and developmental disability health care providers. Caferro read a statement from Aware, a nonprofit mental health and developmental disability health care provider, that outlined the impact of stagnant reimbursement rates.
Aware has closed four group homes this year, previously the organization had closed 10 facilities in the last five years.
Caferro said that 100 staff members have been laid off, and that 2,500 people have been dropped from Aware’s services without referrals for other providers, because there “are not existing providers to refer them to.”
John Harwood, a parent of an adult child with a developmental disability and longtime advocate, said that Caferro’s bill would give people peace of mind knowing that family members would be taken care of.
Over three decades in Helena have shown Harwood, a self-described rural conservative, that there has “always been a desire to limit spending for health care.”
Years of legislative action have harmed the system, he said.
“It has always been a struggle to get people to see the importance of this perfect storm that has developed,” Harwood said.
