Fully vaccinated Big Sky residents could win a ski pass to Big Sky Resort and grab some brews, part of a new incentive program to get locals vaccinated ahead of the summer.
The Big Sky Community Vaccine Incentive Program is put on by three Big Sky nonprofits, the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center, according to a Thursday press release announcing the program.
Through the incentive program locals can show their COVID-19 vaccination cards to get a free beer at Beehive Basin Brewery or coffee at ACRE Kitchen through July 1.
Through the end of July, folks may also bring their vaccination card to the Big Sky Resort Area Tax, at 11 Lone Peak Drive, valid for one entry into a raffle for one of the following prizes:
n Big Sky Resort 2021 season golf pass with cart — drawn early June
n Big Sky 2021 Mountain Bike Haul Pass — drawn in June
n Big Sky Resort 2021-2022 Double Black Diamond Season Ski Pass — drawn in July
n $50 gift card to one of the following businesses: ACRE Kitchen, Tips Up, Lotus Pad, Grizzly Outdoors, East Slope Sports, Gallatin Alpine Sports, Caliber Coffee or the Taco Bus — drawn weekly
About 58% of eligible Gallatin County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said during a Thursday Board of Health meeting.
To date Big Sky Medical Center has administered 2,240 first doses and 1,857 second doses for a total of 4,097, spokesperson Lauren Brendel said.
“Our clearest path to a more normal summer depends on getting the vaccine to as many people as possible. That will require us to try many different ideas, all over the county,” Kelley said in a press release.
The nonprofits behind the incentive program, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Moonlight Community Foundation and Spanish Peaks Community Foundation, also partnered with Big Sky Resort Area District in 2020 to create the nonprofit Big Sky Relief.
Big Sky Relief hosted the free COVID-19 surveillance testing beginning in December that ended Wednesday.
The surveillance testing was intended to run through the ski season only, said Danny Bierschwale, executive director of Big Sky Resort Tax.
At this point, it’s unlikely the surveillance testing program will reopen later in the summer as Big Sky pivots to ramping up vaccinations.
“I wouldn’t say its a definitive ‘no,’” he said. “But, all signs are pointing to us being in a better position than even 6 weeks ago on our positivity rates and vaccination rates.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.
The health department is also set to host a mobile vaccination site at Beehive Basin Brewery on from 4-6 p.m. on June 3. Appointments are available at www.mtreadyclinic.org.
