Area coronavirus cancellations By Chronicle Staff Michael Wright Mar 13, 2020 Here's what's been canceled in the Bozeman area:National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University All remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, including Big Sky Conference games and ski championships at Bridger Bowl Ski AreaRun to the Pub, the annual 10K and half-marathon celebrating St. Patrick's DayTreasure State Spelling BeeLogjam shows postponed: Spafford, Aqueous, G. Love & Special Sauce (canceled) Post Animal, all scheduled at the Rialto We will add to this list as we hear of more cancellations. If you know of any that we don't have here, email mwright@dailychronicle.com. Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.