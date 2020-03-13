Here's what's been canceled in the Bozeman area:
- National Conference on Undergraduate Research at Montana State University.
- All remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, including Big Sky Conference games and ski championships at Bridger Bowl Ski Area.
- Run to the Pub, the annual 10K and half-marathon celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
- Treasure State Spelling Bee.
- Public skating and hockey tournaments at the Gallatin Ice Barn
- Logjam shows postponed: Spafford, Aqueous, G. Love & Special Sauce (canceled) Post Animal, all scheduled at the Rialto
- Verge Theater is closed until further notice.
- The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts will be closed from March 16 to the end of the month.
We will add to this list as we hear of more cancellations. If you know of any that we don't have here, email mwright@dailychronicle.com.
