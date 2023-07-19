 Skip to main content
Health officials confirm Dave's Sushi morels were undercooked

The morel mushrooms tied to the Dave’s Sushi food poisoning outbreak in Bozeman this spring were prepared raw or lightly cooked and served to customers, according to a final health department investigation report.

On Wednesday the Gallatin City-County Health Department and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released reports detailing the findings of their investigations into Dave’s Sushi, where earlier this year a foodborne illness sickened 51 customers, hospitalized three and left two people dead.

The restaurant closed for over a month on April 18 as health officials conducted investigations. Following health department approval, it reopened to customers on May 25.


Dave's
Dave’s Sushi is pictured on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Dave's
People dine in at Dave’s Sushi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

