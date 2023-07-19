Health officials confirm Dave's Sushi morels were undercooked

The morel mushrooms tied to the Dave’s Sushi food poisoning outbreak in Bozeman this spring were prepared raw or lightly cooked and served to customers, according to a final health department investigation report.
On Wednesday the Gallatin City-County Health Department and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released reports detailing the findings of their investigations into Dave’s Sushi, where earlier this year a foodborne illness sickened 51 customers, hospitalized three and left two people dead.
The restaurant closed for over a month on April 18 as health officials conducted investigations. Following health department approval, it reopened to customers on May 25.
Dave’s Sushi responded to the investigation’s conclusion in a statement emailed to the Chronicle on Wednesday.
“We first want to acknowledge the Ventura and Lewis families and the passing of their loved ones. This is an unthinkable tragedy. We hope that no other families, friends and communities will experience the loss of someone they love as a result of eating morel mushrooms,” the statement said.
“We are thankful that the latest report has brought awareness about the dangers of morels. Due to this tragic situation, the FDA has shared on their website, updated as of today, July 19, 2023, ‘Consumers should eat morel and other wild-type mushrooms at their own risk. Properly preparing and cooking morel mushrooms can reduce risk of illness, however there is no guarantee of safety even if cooking steps are taken prior to consumption,” the statement said.
“As a result of the unknowns and uncertainties, we will never serve morel mushrooms again.”
According to the investigation report, the Gallatin County Health Department and Montana Department of Health and Human Services interviewed 63 people who dined at Dave’s Sushi between March 28 and April 17.
Of those customers, 41 people reported becoming ill after eating at the restaurant while 22 patrons did not become ill. The interviews were used to compare the food items eaten between the two groups and see which foods were associated with illness.
The results found that consuming morels at Dave’s was strongly associated with developing illness, and individuals who consumed a greater quantity of sushi with morels were more likely to become sick compared to those who ate less sushi.
According to documents provided by the restaurant and vetted by the health departments, the morels were prepared raw or only lightly cooked, depending on the day.
On April 8, the morels “reportedly underwent some cooking process” by being marinated in a sauce immediately after the sauce had been boiled, according to the investigation report. On April 17, the morels were uncooked and marinated in a sauce that had not been boiled.
Eating morels on both dates was associated with developing illness, but was more strongly associated with illness on April 17, when the morels were prepared and served raw.
Most individuals with severe outcomes dined at the restaurant on April 17, the report said. The man and woman who died both ate the special roll containing morels on April 17 before falling ill.
The FDA initiated a traceback investigation that found six restaurants in other states received morel mushrooms from the same supplier during the same timeframe as Dave’s Sushi.
Of the six restaurants, none reported receiving any customer complaints associated with eating morels, and in interviews reported cooking, sautéing, or otherwise thoroughly heating the mushrooms before serving.
Officials also performed DNA sequencing on the morel samples and identified the species as Morchella sextelata, a type of true morel. The samples were also screened for pesticides, heavy metals, bacterial toxins, and pathogens, with no significant findings.
The morels were cultivated in China and sent to a reputable distributor in California, officials reported previously.
The report ended by listing the shortcomings of the investigation and unknowns that still remain.
First, the investigation couldn’t determine what specific characteristic of the morels caused the illness. There may have been differences in how the morels were stored and prepared that were not identified, and storage of the morels in addition to the cooking method could have also played a role, the report said.
Second, the specific toxin or pathogen in the morels served at Dave’s is still unknown and could not be confirmed through laboratory testing.
Following reopening, Dave’s has been hit with multiple violations from the health department and four lawsuits.
Two of the lawsuits are wrongful death cases filed by family members of the deceased.
Along with APCH, Inc, the company doing business as Dave’s Sushi, California-based Sierra Madre Mushrooms and Four Star Seafood are also named in court documents.
At the end of June, the restaurant penned an open letter to Bozeman that started with “Dave’s Sushi needs your support.”
The letter went on to say that the restaurant and staff members are struggling and the business “likely will not be able to survive at the current volume.”
