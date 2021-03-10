The Gallatin City-County Health Board plans to consider loosening existing health rules on gathering sizes that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The board plans to decide whether to expand group gatherings from the current limit of 25 people to a maximum of 150 for indoor events and up to 250 for outdoor events. The meeting is virtual and is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Larger gatherings could be allowed only if certain rules are followed, including maintaining physical distancing.
There could also be several exceptions to the new limits on gatherings, allowing larger groups at places of worship, schools, youth sporting events and businesses as long as they adhere to the existing 50% capacity limits.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid large gatherings but has not specified a size limit.
In recent months, some venues, including the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Hilton Garden Inn, have lobbied the health board to consider loosening limits on group gatherings.
Since late January, COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County have declined, with the seven-day rolling average of new cases ranging from 23 to 35 per 100,000 residents. A case rate of more than 25 per 100,000 is the threshold for uncontrolled spread of the virus, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.
The positivity rate has hovered around 5% since late January, meaning about one in 20 people tested for COVID-19 are infected. The World Health Organization suggests positivity rates be below 5% before reopening businesses.
Health Officer Matt Kelley has said the local health care system has been able to manage the current number of cases. But case numbers are still higher than he would like.
The county has also made progress in vaccinating residents.
Individuals over 60, health care workers, people of color and those with specific health conditions are eligible for the vaccine. Seventeen percent of the eligible population in Gallatin County has received the first dose of a vaccine and 10% is fully vaccinated, according to the most recent county report, which was published Monday.
Statewide, new cases have declined as the number of people vaccinated increases.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in January eliminated a phased reopening schedule established by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, including lifting state restrictions on group sizes.
Since Gianforte loosened statewide rules, many counties have followed suit.
If the Gallatin City-County Health Board enacts new group size limits, it would be the second time in recent weeks that it has loosened social restrictions. In early February, the board decided to allow businesses to stay open until 2 a.m. rather than 10 p.m. as long as they adhere to certain guidelines.
