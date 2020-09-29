Gallatin City-County Board of Health members raised concerns with potential development in the area of the former Idaho Pole Company site.
During a board meeting Thursday, Brit Fontenot, Bozeman’s director of economic development, reviewed the city’s efforts to create an urban renewal district in a 175-acre patch of the city, including the former pole yard site. Creating the district could open the door for increased city investment in the area, but any future development on the site would require separate city approval.
Health board members raised concerns that not enough is known about the potential hazards at the site, which was placed on the Environmental Protection Association’s Superfund site list in 1986 after soil and groundwater were found to be contaminated from wood-treating operations. That work ended in 1997.
The EPA removed 82 acres from the Superfund List earlier this year after determining all required cleanup activities were complete in that portion of the property. Several acres still remain on the list.
A history of local health officials’ concerns about the site not being addressed by EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has generated concern about the safety of developing the area, said Matt Kelley, the county health officer. The health board, along with the Gallatin Local Water Quality District, expressed concerns about delisting portions of the site when it was proposed last year.
“There are significant concerns about it that really haven’t been addressed. This process has been pursued by DEQ and EPA in a way that has not been connected to the health concerns that have been voiced by the board of health going on for almost ten years now,” Kelley said during the meeting.
“It’s not that anybody is saying the site can’t be redeveloped. But I think there are really significant concerns, environmental concerns, about the site that haven’t been resolved at the local level, and part of the reason they haven’t been resolved is EPA and DEQ have not effectively engaged locals to have those conversations.”
Rich Mylott, an EPA spokesperson, said in response to questions that they publicized information, held public meetings and evaluated all public comments prior to making the decision to delist the site.
Several board members raised issues with what they see as not extensive enough testing of soil at the site, and several said they feel more information is needed before it can be determined whether redevelopment of the property is safe. Kelley said they are also concerned about the “smear zone,” or the interface between groundwater and soil.
Fontenot told the board that the site’s safety would come into focus during the review process for any proposed development. Board member Seth Walk said he is concerned they are “just going to start a train going down a track here that we might not be able to stop.”
“It seems like a lot of effort is being put into this before we know that anybody can actually build on that land,” Walk said.
Nolan Campbell, Idaho Pole Company’s real estate broker, said Monday they wouldn’t be anywhere close to selling the property if they had concerns the site was unsafe for redevelopment.
“If the soil and groundwater were unsafe there wouldn’t be a buyer seeking to develop this property,” Campbell said.
Idaho Pole Co. pays for semiannual testing on the site, and releases all the data to the EPA, Campbell said. The EPA will be releasing a five-year review of the site’s conditions in the coming weeks, Mylott said in an email. Mylott said the EPA remains actively involved at the site, and sampling will continued to be required for overall site conditions and for any proposed redevelopment.
The EPA “determined the soil and unsaturated soil components of the remedy no longer pose a public health risk” after site investigations, cleanup actions and evaluations of site conditions, according to Mylott.
The EPA and Montana DEQ would both work to ensure requirements for the property they’ve put place are followed should redevelopment occur, spokespeople for both agencies said.
“While local planning authorities would be responsible for the review and approval of redevelopment plans, any proposed activities in any plans requiring the disturbance of soils would be subject to institutional controls and a soils management plan established for the site by EPA and Montana DEQ,” Mylott said.
Steve Custer, a retired professor in Montana State University’s Department of Earth Sciences who is on both the health and water quality boards, raised concerns during last week’s meeting that the soil testing was not done at deep enough depths.
On Monday, Custer said he didn’t think it was safe to release the site from the Superfund list in the first place. But, if there is eventually going to be development there, Custer said he is hoping the health board can help ensure its safety.
“If I was in charge, I would say no, it’s too early (to redevelop) but if the city is going to say ‘Yes, we’re going to,’ there are things we should do. They should zone it right, they should have soil testing precautions,” Custer said Monday. “This isn’t the place where you casually say “(The) EPA said it was okay, so it must be’.”
Although much of the conversation at the health board meeting centered around future development, Fontenot emphasized that the creation of an urban renewal district doesn’t guarantee development on the pole yard site. Bozeman city commissioners declared the 175-acre area officially blighted at a meeting earlier this month, which sets the stage for the creation of the urban renewal district.
“Nothing is being developed at this point, it’s just throwing a boundary, finding conditions of blight,” Fontenot said Monday. “We’re not anywhere close to development.”
The city hasn’t received any development applications, but Campbell said earlier this month they are under contract with a potential buyer.
There is a lack of city infrastructure on the Idaho Pole site. Campbell said earlier this month that the infrastructure deficiencies have tanked previous sales of the property.
An urban renewal district would allow the city to create a tax-increment financing district, which would funnel a portion of property taxes in the area away from their normal destinations and direct them into a fund to be used for redevelopment or infrastructure investment efforts.
