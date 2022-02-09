Haven is beginning a new program aimed at helping friends and family of survivors of domestic violence and abuse.
The Friends and Family Support Group will run indefinitely and will be open to anyone seeking additional support with their loved ones who are or were experiencing domestic violence, said Aja Osita, Haven’s program director.
The first meeting is set for Feb. 15 and will run weekly. It will offer resources and education on things like working through the legal system, warning signs or indicators someone may be in an abusive relationship, and mental and emotional support.
Having a support group specifically tailored to friends and family of survivors has been a “pretty needed gap,” said Jenna Coats, a counselor intern with Haven who is helping to start the new group.
“We’ve had so many calling in that are feeling really hopeless and not connected,” Coats said.
Supporting loved ones in abusive relationships can have a “ripple effect,” Coats said.
“Domestic violence doesn’t just impact the primary person, it tends to move out from there,” Coats said. “It impacts so many people.”
Supporting a loved one who is a victim of domestic violence can be difficult, Osita agreed.
“Supporting survivors or people who are experiencing violence in a relationship is not a burden,” Osita said. “Supporting the people we love is what we do. But we recognize that it can be really hard to see someone you love go through something like domestic violence.”
Creating the new program has been in the works for over six months, Osita said.
It’s been a rising need, she said. More and more calls to Haven’s 24-hour support line have been from friends and family of survivors, sometimes referred to as “secondary survivors,” Osita said.
Over the fall, the support line had over 100 secondary survivors calling seeking resources and support.
The weekly meetings will usually have about 10 to 15 people. Meetings will be in person and over Zoom and are fully confidential, Coats said.
To register for a meeting, or learn more, folks can call or text Haven’s support line at 406-586-4111, or go to Haven’s website at havenmt.org.
The local nonprofit also offers a variety of support groups, individual counseling, legal advocacy and other resources for people experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault.
The nonprofit announced in early 2021 it would be building a new shelter more than double the site of its existing facility. Once it’s completed, its services and support groups will move there.
With construction underway the shelter is slated to open by the end of 2022.