Haven, a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence, is putting on a pet photo contest through October to promote its new shelter, which will welcome people — and pets — next spring.
Haven’s new shelter and community space, which is north of the Bozeman Pond, is nearing completion with a tentative opening date of early 2023, said executive director Erica Aytes Coyle.
Along with a community room, garden and administrative spaces, a 40-bed shelter is being built.
The shelter will be open to all genders and ages. It will also be open to most furry, scaly or feathery companions.
“We have heard from a lot of survivors over the years who have chosen to delay leaving their abusive relationship for fear of what would happen to their pet,” Coyle said.
Coyle said the organization gets about a dozen requests each year for folks to shelter with their pets. Without a facility that could house pets, Coyle said they typically looked at other places to board a pet.
For some people separating from their animals wasn’t an option, and that meant they didn’t seek out safe shelter.
“I know one survivor who ended up camping with her dog because she was so concerned about what would happen with her pet. She chose to stay in a tent rather than get separated,” Coyle said.
The new facility will start off with four “pet-friendly” rooms to house people and their pets.
The organization has worked with Heart of the Valley on logistics, and is following the national SAF-T, or Sheltering Animals and Families Together, program.
SAF-T has guidelines on co-housing humans and animals that Haven will adopt, and there will be a SAF-T coordinator on staff, Coyle said.
More pet-friendly rooms could be opened if the need arises, Coyle said.
All pets, aside from livestock, can be accepted including cats, dogs, turtles, lizards, guinea pigs, or bunnies.
People experiencing homelessness may also stay with their pets at the Warming Center, said Penny Johnson, HRDC’s spokesperson.
Pets are allowed at the Warming Center, at 2015 Wheat Dr., for 30 days.
After 30 days, Warming Center staff work with the pet owner to register their animal with the city of Bozeman and to get paperwork certifying their animal as an emotional support or service animal.
With Haven already seeing an uptick in people seeking emergency shelter — Haven reported a 9% increase in people seeking emergency shelter last fiscal year — Coyle anticipates the new shelter will already be at half-capacity upon opening.
To promote Haven’s new pet-friendly facility and mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the nonprofit is holding a pet photo contest through October.
Pet photos and videos will be judged based on four categories: cutest costume, funniest home video, coolest pet and the great outdoors, said Beth Kampschror, Haven’s communications director.
All types of pets are accepted and the photos or videos don’t have to be recent, she said.
The public will be able to vote online on the best submissions between Oct. 24 to Oct. 31. The winners will receive one of four gift boxes from Dee-O-Gee, West Paw, Petco and PetSmart, during the first week of November.
Submissions will be open until Oct. 21. Photos and videos can be submitted by email at pets@havenmt.org.
