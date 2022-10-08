Haven photo contest

A promotional photo for Haven featuring Kingsley, a German Shepherd belonging to a Haven staff member.

 Courtesy of Haven

Haven, a nonprofit that works with survivors of domestic violence, is putting on a pet photo contest through October to promote its new shelter, which will welcome people — and pets — next spring.

Haven’s new shelter and community space, which is north of the Bozeman Pond, is nearing completion with a tentative opening date of early 2023, said executive director Erica Aytes Coyle.

Along with a community room, garden and administrative spaces, a 40-bed shelter is being built.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

