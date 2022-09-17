An hour-long procession of fall-themed floats crawled down Belgrade’s Main Street on Saturday morning. Truck drivers waved at the crowd and threw candy into the street while the crowd waved back at them.
Saturday’s spectacle was to celebrate the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Fall Festival, which kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Belgrade Senior Center and the Belgreat! 5K at Lewis and Clark Park.
As vendors got situated in the park, the parade inched through downtown Belgrade. Onlookers lined the street, with ample time to check out the colorful floats featuring haystacks, sunflowers, pumpkins, scarecrows and other hallmarks of autumn.
Orange shades covered many of the floats at Saturday’s parade, but others were decked out in green and black in Panther spirit. The Belgrade High School football, soccer, softball and speech and debate teams rolled by while the marching band played some tunes.
Later on came the Cub Scouts, the Gallatin Shrine Clowns, a Streamline Bus, multiple garbage trucks, Belgrade Future Farmers of America, a Mobile Petting Zoo, the Gallatin County Republicans and the Gallatin County Democrats, among others.
Kristi Gee, chief executive officer at the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, manned a booth at Lewis and Clark Park. She said this year’s Fall Festival drew quite a large crowd. It was likely the biggest turnout since 2018.
During the 2019 Fall Festival, fewer people showed up because it was pouring rain. In 2020, the festival didn’t happen at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We struggled to bounce back last year a little bit, but this year is phenomenal,” Gee said. “There are just a lot of people here and it’s really great.”
Saturday’s Fall Festival was the town’s 59th. The event runs in conjunction with homecoming, which adds an element of celebration. More people like to come out to the parade when their kids are involved, Gee said.
A Belgrade Panther football game happened Friday night, and two soccer games were scheduled for Saturday afternoon. There was also a car show and a long line of hungry people waiting to pick up food at the Chamber’s free community barbecue.
“(The festival) started as a celebration at the end of harvest. It was a way for the community to celebrate that and to get together after working hard all summer,” Gee said. “Of course it’s morphed over the years, but we’ve continued that tradition.”
