An hour-long procession of fall-themed floats crawled down Belgrade’s Main Street on Saturday morning. Truck drivers waved at the crowd and threw candy into the street while the crowd waved back at them.

Saturday’s spectacle was to celebrate the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Fall Festival, which kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Belgrade Senior Center and the Belgreat! 5K at Lewis and Clark Park.

As vendors got situated in the park, the parade inched through downtown Belgrade. Onlookers lined the street, with ample time to check out the colorful floats featuring haystacks, sunflowers, pumpkins, scarecrows and other hallmarks of autumn.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

