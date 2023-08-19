Matt Rosendale

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale receives a call from former President Donald Trump Nov. 15, 2021 notifying him of Trump’s decision to endorse Rosendale's 2022 re-election bid.

 Courtesy Matt Rosendale

Of the many unanswered questions about Montana’s high-profile but still fledgling 2024 U.S. Senate race, here’s one that’s especially relevant at this stage of the campaign: In the event of a contested Republican primary next June, who will former (and, if he gets his way, future) President Donald Trump endorse?

On Monday, state Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, sought a definitive answer to that question, asking Trump explicitly to endorse current Congressman Matt Rosendale — a Republican hardliner whose entry into the Senate race, while not yet official, seems all but guaranteed — over Bozeman businessman Tim Sheehy, the current party standard bearer in the GOP’s bid to topple Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester next year.

Trump, who said he’s only just beginning to look at the race, was noncommittal, promising only that he’d take Galloway’s request under consideration.


