A monkey, witch, astronaut, shark and unicorn were just some of the colorful characters who attended Bozeman’s 7th annual Run For Your Life on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of kids, adults and dogs clad in Halloween costumes gathered next to the Bobcat Stadium near Kagy Boulevard. The group set off, looping around Bozeman’s southside trail system and sidewalks. Less than 20 minutes later, runners began to filter back to the stadium.

The “Run For Your Life” Halloween 5K and kids run is Help Center Inc.’s largest fundraiser of the year, according to Development and Communications Coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn. Money from the event goes toward Help Center, Inc.’s suicide prevention and intervention services, supporting its 24-hour crisis line, she said.

The Help Center in Bozeman is one of three crisis centers in the state, according to St. Aubyn. Staff there respond to calls in 13 southwest Montana counties. They offer crisis walk-in services and free mental health counseling for uninsured or underinsured people. They also provide referrals and educate the community on suicide prevention and other mental health topics.

St. Aubyn said she likes to think of the 5K and kids run as a fun event with a deep purpose, since it’s also an opportunity for people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide to run in honor of them.

“For the last 30 years, Montana has been in the top five states for suicide rates,” St. Aubyn said. She noted that the Help Center has seen a significant uptick in demand for services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, staff are hoping to raise $25,000 from the “Run For Your Life” fundraiser through donations. On Saturday morning, donations were still about $5,000 short of that goal. People can donate online until Monday, according to St. Aubyn.

About 1,100 people signed up for the in-person run on Saturday or for virtual runs ahead of time, she said. People who showed up on Saturday could participate in a costume contest for adults, kids and dogs or get their pictures taken at a photo booth.

It’s important to have resources like the Help Center available so “we can be here for our neighbors and friends who need us when they are in crisis or are feeling suicidal,” St. Aubyn said. “People also reach out to us if they are worried about someone, too. Even if you think you would never use our services, you might have a friend or a family member who might need us.”

Supporting the Help Center’s suicide prevention and intervention services was something local runner Dan McCullough could get behind. He and his dog Brody showed up to the 5K on Saturday in matching banana suits.

“It’s all for a really good cause,” McCullough said. “As times get tougher and tougher, suicide rates statistically go up. It’s super important to bring awareness and have fun events like this so people can have a good time.”

Emily Entz and her dog Pepita also participated in the 5K on Saturday. Entz, who dressed Pepita up in a bee costume, also wanted to do the run so she could get out and support the Help Center.

“It’s a great community resource,” she said. “I think the turnout shows how much we appreciate (the Help Center) and how important it is to this community.”

You can read more about the resources available at the Help Center by visiting www.bozemanhelpcenter.org. If you need help, you can call Help Center Inc.’s local 24-hour crisis line at 406-586-3333 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

