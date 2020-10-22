City commissioners had their last opportunity to offer feedback on the draft growth policy Tuesday during a public meeting before the revised plan comes back for a vote on Nov. 17.
The growth policy is a document laying out how the city grows in coming years, setting guidelines for future land use, housing type and density and commercial development. Tuesday was the commission’s second second work session on the plan. City staff are taking amendments and revisions suggested by the commission into account and will revise the plan accordingly. City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the revised plan is expected to be available online by Nov. 5.
Commissioners also offered feedback at a meeting earlier this month, when Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham suggested the city add a section in the plan addressing the question of whether Bozeman should grow.
According to the city’s response to Cunningham’s question, Bozeman can restrain growth within its borders, but has no control over growth elsewhere in Gallatin County. So, staff wrote, if Bozeman tried to limit growth, people would still come and the region would keep growing, but Bozeman would have less “material control” over the changes that come along with growth.
On Tuesday, Cunningham encouraged the public to read the response, and said he is hoping the growth policy not only preserves Bozeman’s character, but also provides an adequate housing supply and directs the city towards a sustainable future, among other goals.
“Responsible and equitable growth is what we’re striving for,” Cunningham said. “The question is does this plan point us in the right direction. That’s what we’re asking the community right now.”
Cunningham and the other commissioners offered specific revisions or amendments on Tuesday.
Retaining Bozeman’s identity while dealing with the steep projected increase in growth was a concern for commissioner Michael Wallner, who suggested the city add in measures to preserve neighborhood identity, particularly in transition areas between different building densities or uses.
“We are facing record growth. We’re facing record influx of people from out of state and it’s changing Bozeman,” Wallner said. “I think we have to be careful about preserving our history and what makes Bozeman unique.”
Several commissioners also questioned how the plan addresses Bozeman’s housing shortage and affordable housing needs. Cunningham suggested the city look at areas that are designated for primarily commercial use and consider changing them to residential use designations.
Commissioners also had specific suggestions for changing designations for areas on the Future Land Use Map. Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy suggested a portion of land near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Durston Road be changed from community-commercial mixed use to residential mixed use, which other commissioners supported, and Andrus suggested staff look into addressing concerns over the industrial designation the draft plan gives for a section of land in south Bozeman near Eagle Mount.
Several people submitted written public comments about the designation, arguing that industrial uses there would not be congruent with nearby residential areas.
Though community development manager Chris Saunders said the city would expect more light industrial uses in the area, even office buildings, Andrus suggested the city explore splitting the industrial categories into sections, with one for more intense industry and another that may be more compatible near residential areas.
“Not all industry is ... created equal. And when you talk about industrial as a land-use designation there comes to mind everything from a meat-processing plant to building automobiles and everything in between,” Andrus said. “And I think what the future holds in terms of industry is a lot more light industry.”
Commissioners also suggested the plan address the impact Bozeman’s outward growth might have on wildlife and wildfire risk, how to make the plan more readable, and how the plan addresses renewable energy and buildings. Andrus encouraged anyone with public comments on the plan to send them into the city soon so they can be considered before the revised plan is complete.
