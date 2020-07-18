An environmental law firm is suing the Big Sky Water and Sewer District for allegedly discharging chemicals into the West Fork of the Gallatin River without a permit.
The lawsuit, filed by Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, claims a holding pond in the district’s Water Resources Recovery Facility has been releasing harmful chemicals directly into the West Fork of the Gallatin River. Cottonwood and two conservation groups — the Gallatin Wildlife Association and Montana Rivers — sued the water and sewer district in federal court in Butte on July 10.
“Clean water and healthy rivers are more important than golf and vacation houses,” said John Meyer, attorney for the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center.
Meyer said he heard from an acquaintance that algae mats were growing along the West Fork near wastewater holding ponds on Little Coyote Road. He hired an independent lab to test for contamination in the water near the ponds, he said.
The lab collected samples of water being discharged into the West Fork via a pipe near the holding ponds. Samples of stream water above and below the discharge were also collected.
Results showed higher levels of nitrate in the discharged groundwater than in the water upstream, according to court documents. High levels of nitrate in water can trigger algae blooms, which can kill fish and other aquatic species.
Meyer said the test results indicate the district is violating the Clean Water Act. Under the law, a permit from the Department of Environmental Quality must be acquired to discharge pollutants into Montana’s waterways.
Ron Edwards, general manager of the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, referred reporters to a video of a Big Sky County Water and Sewer District meeting from April.
In the video, Edwards responds to complaints about alleged contamination from the storage ponds. He also explains the history of the ponds’ construction.
The holding ponds were designed in 1996 and 1997 to prevent pond wastewater from contaminating groundwater, he said. The ponds were fitted with liners and an underground network of pipes to keep wastewater from reaching groundwater.
Edwards said the cause of the higher nitrate levels is difficult to pinpoint, and high nitrate levels have also been detected above the ponds, too.
“There’s no reason to think we have leaks in our ponds,” he said.
He added that because the district uses a land application system, where wastewater is reused for irrigation, it does not need to acquire a formal DEQ permit.
Meyer said the West Fork is already impaired above the holding ponds due to high levels of nitrogen. He suspects the nitrogen upstream comes, at least in part, from a golf course that is regularly sprayed.
Cottonwood hopes to “engage in discovery” through further testing to determine where the nitrogen is coming from, he said.
Clint Nagel, president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association, said the goal of the suit is to preserve the character and water quality of the West Fork as much as possible.
Ultimately, Nagel hopes improving water quality in the West Fork will increase the chances that the state will designate the Gallatin River as an outstanding water resource. Contamination in the West Fork affects degradation downstream, he said.
If the Gallatin were designated, the state would commit to preserving the quality of its waters, meaning the district wouldn’t be allowed to release treated wastewater into the West Fork. Nagel said this would prevent unwanted degradation in the Gallatin, safeguarding its future use.
Nagel would like to see a “full series of testing” to see where contamination is coming from in the West Fork.
