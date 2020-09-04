Hunting groups are divided over a proposal to swap public and private land and reroute a trail on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains.
Citing concerns about public access rights, the board chairman of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers announced the group wouldn’t support the proposal from the Crazy Mountain Working Group as it’s written. The Montana Wildlife Federation announced members would support the proposal if several recommendations are incorporated into the project.
Under the working group’s plan, the Forest Service would trade approximately 3,200 acres of public land on the Crazies’ exterior for more than 5,200 acres of private land on the range’s interior, consolidating 30 square miles of public land. It also involves building a new 22-mile trail connecting Sweet Grass and Big Timber creeks to replace a disputed one.
John Sullivan, board chairman for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the plan to build a new trail connecting the Sweet Grass and Big Timber drainages doesn’t resolve years of conflict over public access in the area. He encouraged members of his group not to support the project.
Tom Puchlerz, board president of the Montana Wildlife Federation, wrote in a letter that his organization would support the Crazy Mountain Access Project if the working group incorporates four recommendations aimed at protecting habitat and access rights.
The organization also wants the working group to accomplish the project through the Forest Service rather than Congress, according to John Salazar, a MWF board member and working group member. The administrative process from the Forest Service requires environmental review and opportunities for public comment.
Members of the working group finished a public comment period on Monday. The group — a coalition of conservationists, ranchers, hunters and the Crow Tribe Executive Council — collected over 75 comments and suggestions on the proposed exchange and hosted four informational meetings over three months.
Erica Lighthiser, a member of the working group and deputy director of the Park County Environmental Council, said the group will bring the four MWF recommendations to landowners. It also plans to run its proposal through the Forest Service rather than Congress.
“I certainly wouldn’t want to circumvent any process,” she said.
Access conflicts in the Crazies often relate to an unusual “checkerboard” pattern of public and private land parcels that has complicated access for decades, often pitting landowners against access advocates and the Forest Service. The pattern dates back to the 1800s, when Congress sold land in the range to the Northern Pacific Railroad, which later sold off its inholdings.
The group’s proposal is the latest in a series of exchanges aimed at resolving access conflicts there. Forest officials proposed a land swap on the southern end of the range last year. They also rerouted a trail on the range’s west side.
The working group’s proposal would consolidate parcels of Forest Service land, grant the Crow Tribe unlimited access to Crazy Peak and reroute a trail that crosses several private land inholdings. The Yellowstone Club would fund construction of the trail to replace the East Trunk Trail connecting Sweet Grass and Big Timber creeks. The club would also grant the Forest Service 558 acres along Inspiration Divide Trail #8 in the Madison Range in return for 500 acres of expert ski terrain near Eglise Peak. The working group plans to present a final Crazy Mountain Access Project proposal to the Forest Service this fall.
The Montana Wildlife Federation agreed to support the proposal under four conditions. Those include adding conservation easements that prevent future development on all privatized land, not moving the Custer Gallatin National Forest boundary line, ensuring the public has an opportunity to buy privatized land back if landowners sell it, and ensuring the project won’t impact any litigation over access rights in the Sweet Grass drainage.
“The Crazy Mountain Access Project thanks everyone who attended a community open house or took the time to review the proposal and submit feedback,” wrote Salazar in a statement. “Our goal is to improve public access through community partnership and public discussion, not with lawyers and lawsuits.”
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers announced members wouldn’t support the project as it stands.
“A lot of things in the proposal are good, and we applaud those who worked hard on it,” Sullivan said. “What we’re trying to do now is to put some pressure on folks forming the proposal to make it better.”
Sullivan said he is concerned about the working group’s plan to build a loop trail connecting the Big Timber and Sweet Grass drainages. The new trail would run entirely across public land, with one access point at the Halfmoon Campground. Much of the East Trunk trail winds through private land.
Sullivan said landowners have held the East Trunk and Sweet Grass trails hostage. Photos of no trespassing signs, locked gates placed on trails and boxed-in parked cars at trailheads have been documented.
Access advocates argue historic prescriptive easements give the public a legal right to use the two Forest Service trails. Landowners claim easements don’t exist on these trails, even though the trails appear on official maps.
Historic prescriptive easements allow the public to cross through private land without permission from landowners. The easements exist when the public has continuously and without interruption been accessing a property for five years “in a manner that is open, notorious, and clearly visible to the owner of the land” and “hostile and adverse to the owner.”
The Forest Service should defend public access rights, as permitting obstruction from landowners sets a precedent, according to Sullivan. He was particularly concerned about the public losing access to the Sweet Grass trail, which allows hunters to quickly access elk habitat on lowcountry public lands. Accessing this area via the new trail would force hunters to travel many more miles.
“For our full support, the working group will have to address the Sweet Grass problem,” he said. “They’re asking us to give up access points.”
Rob Gregoire, a hunter and member of the working group, said Sullivan’s claims that the public would lose an access point “just aren’t true.”
“We’re not giving up any rights to that Sweet Grass trail,” he said. “If there are prescriptive easements there, we still have every right to litigate.”
“It’s the checkerboard that’s the problem,” he said.
