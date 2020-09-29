Horses carrying members of the Gallatin Forest Partnership plodded through the dry hills above Ennis Lake last week, maneuvering through sagebrush and juniper. The switchbacks wound across private land, where cattle grazed and quartz popped up through the dirt.
As the shrublands edged up toward the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, juniper clumps gave way to towering Douglas fir. The forest stretched south and east toward the horizon. At a meadow near the southern boundary of Cowboy Heaven, the party rested.
Cowboy Heaven is 22,000 acres of Forest Service land in the Madison Range. It got its name from the cowboys who rounded up cattle around the Flying D Ranch, said John Gatchell, senior conservation adviser for the Montana Wilderness Association. “To them, this place was the best assignment.”
Now, the fate of the wild country between Bear Trap Canyon, the Lee Metcalf Wilderness and the Spanish Peaks rests in the hands of the Forest Service. Several groups are urging the agency to recommend Cowboy Heaven as wilderness. If human encroachment degrades the area, it could lose its chance for a wilderness designation.
“We now rely on the forest plan to try to protect this unique landscape,” Gatchell said. “Now I think the question is one of preserving wildness in the face of some of the fastest growing areas in the United States.”
The Montana Wilderness Association is one of several groups involved in the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a coalition that came together in 2016 to develop a land management proposal for the Gallatin and Madison ranges. The Forest Service is revising its land management plan for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
That hasn’t occurred since 1986 and 1987, when the Custer and Gallatin were separate forests.
Groups in the partnership collaborated to craft an agreement for the Forest Service’s consideration, balancing the a number of different interests. Over 1,000 people, businesses and organizations signed off on the agreement, including county commissioners, members said.
“Not everyone was included at the table, but I think what is unique is that this agreement was included as an alternative,” said Emily Cleveland, a senior field director for MWA. “It really was inclusive of the larger public because everyone had the chance to comment on the proposal.”
Though members of the partnership on Thursday’s expedition agreed the partnership did a good job of being inclusive, they said voices advocating for motorized recreation weren’t able to participate in discussions because of the commitment obligations.
“We tried as hard as we could to be sensitive to their interests in lieu of their presence at the table,” said Melissa Cronin, director of development for the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association. “We did go out and try and talk to individual motorized users and try and get their input and wrap it into what we did.”
The group’s plan for the Madisons and Gallatins was included in one of the six alternatives considered for the forest plan. Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor, wrote in her record of decision that the partnership’s work was the most compelling for the area.
This summer, Erickson selected an alternative that incorporated some, but not all, of the partnership’s recommendations. Erickson’s vision for Hyalite Canyon and Cowboy Heaven diverged significantly from the partnership’s agreement.
Places in and around Hyalite Canyon that the partnership wanted designated as “backcountry” were designated as “recreation emphasis” areas, or they weren’t designated at all.
The partnership had also advocated for designating Cowboy Heaven as recommended wilderness, but the area was added as “backcountry,” which could open it up to more logging and recreational uses.
“I felt that this designation affords better flexibility to manage the rustic administrative cabin, primitive road, and grazing infrastructure and retains more options for future fuel and restoration work in the area,” Erickson wrote in the final draft record of decision.
Dissatisfied with a few portions of the plan, the partnership submitted an objection this fall. The objection period ended earlier in September, and people who submitted “substantive formal comments” during the planning were invited to file as “interested persons.” That filing period ended Monday.
“Interested persons” can participate in objection resolution meetings with Forest Service officials. The meetings are tentatively planned for late fall or early winter. The final version of the plan will likely go into effect in the spring of 2021.
Members of the partnership rode with reporters Thursday to Cowboy Heaven to present the unique landscape. Because Cowboy Heaven is relatively remote and sandwiched between two wilderness areas, it’s teeming with wildlife, according to partnership members.
The 113,600-acre Flying D Ranch, where media mogul Ted Turner now raises thousands of bison, lies to the east of Cowboy Heaven. Ennis Lake and the Madison Valley lie to its west. The area separates two units of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness — the Bear Trap Canyon unit to its north and the Spanish Peaks unit to its south.
“It’s literally the keystone arch that puts all the pieces together between the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, Bear Trap Canyon and the Spanish Peaks,” Gatchell said. “It’s not the largest piece, but it’s the missing piece.”
A 15,500-acre wilderness designation would connect two separate portions of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, protecting wildlife that travel in between, GFP members said. New wilderness requires congressional approval, but that rarely occurs unless the Forest Service first recommends an area for wilderness.
“(A recommended wilderness designation) means it’ll be essentially managed as the adjoining lands are,” Gatchell said. “It’s a much stronger management in terms of preserving the conditions that are here now.”
Congress excluded Cowboy Heaven from a wilderness designation in the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Act of 1983. Five years later, President Ronald Reagan pocket vetoed wilderness bills that would have included it in 1.4 million acres of new wilderness proposed across Montana, according to Gatchell.
“So that’s what makes the forest plan process and the administrative protection opportunity that it affords for the next 30 years super important to Montana,” Gatchell said. “Some of our wildest lands like this are at risk.”
