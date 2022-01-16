Group gathers in Bozeman to honor Martin Luther King Jr. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Jan 16, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Framed photos of Martin Luther King Jr. are set on chairs along with other documents as traffic rushes past on Main Street during a celebration of his birthday on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, outside the Gallatin County Courthouse. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Dan Lourie speaks during a celebration he organized of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021, outside the Gallatin County Courthouse. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A group of about 20 people gathered in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse on Saturday to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.Monday’s federal holiday marks the birthday of King— an American civil rights movement icon, Baptist minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner who fought against racial discrimination.Eighty-four-year-old Dan Lourie of Bozeman organized and spoke at Saturday’s event. He sat near King for an evening two years before the civil rights movement leader was assassinated in 1968. Lourie remembers the crowd was stink-bombed while they listened to Aretha Franklin and Harry Belafonte perform a song. At that short, five-to-six hour event, King was “all business, but he was nothing but nice,” according to Lourie.“His life was dedicated to other people, and luckily he could do it in ways that most people couldn’t, or wouldn’t,” Lourie said. The night stuck with Lourie, and it got him working with people to figure out how to desegregate schools. Lourie said he worked with Mickey Leland— a Black anti-poverty activist from Texas who served in the U.S. House of Representatives.Lourie is Jewish, and his family is originally from Belgium. They fled Nazi bombs when he was 3 years old and eventually settled in the Bronx. After graduating from school, Lourie spent time as a lifeguard, then joined the Army. He started to advocate for racial equality once he got out.“I am, needless to say, well past my prime now in many ways, but I haven’t forgotten Dr. King, and his accomplishments, nor what I learned from him and the ultimate feeling when in his presence,” Lourie said before the small crowd on Saturday. “Our times together, while short, have nevertheless forever been a feature of my life.”Ian Root of Ennis also joined Saturday’s event. During the Jim Crow era, Americans weren't allowed to vote, ride on buses or stay at certain motels because of the color of their skin, he said. Root continues to worry about voting rights and the state of democracy in the country."King was a dynamic speaker who was able to energize people to step out of their everyday lives and risk their lives to march, and to try to vote and to try to end segregation as they knew it," Root said. "He wasn't the only one. There were dozens of people." 