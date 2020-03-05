When Belgrade High School held auditions for “Grease” earlier this spring, more kids showed up than for any other play Lynn West has directed.
“There’s a lot of kids who we have never had before,” said West, who has been teaching theater at Belgrade High School for 30 years.
Between actors, stage crew, sound and lighting and the orchestra pit, there are 55 high school students involved in “Grease.”
“It’s just so much fun, there’s so much energy,” West said. “It’s really going to be fun for the audience.”
The play, which opens Thursday, follows roughly the same plot as the 1978 movie of the same name, and has many of the same songs with remixed, family-appropriate lyrics.
West said one of the toughest things about the musical was choreographing the moving sets, which include walls of lockers and metal risers. The cast spent an entire four-hour rehearsal ironing out the set changes so they could be done in short musical interludes.
West and the BHS theater department had to switch things up because of the show’s lengthy and complicated contracting period. She said getting the rights to perform “Grease” took longer than any other show she’s put on during her tenure at BHS.
Normally, the department performs a musical during the fall semester and a play during the spring semester — but because the waiting period to get “Grease” was so long, the department put on a Shakespeare play during the fall and saved “Grease” for the spring.
For some of the students onstage and backstage in “Grease,” it will be the last play at BHS and under West’s direction.
“It’s been emotional realizing it’s our last play,” said James Hookano, a senior who plays lead character Danny Zuko. “I used to look up to the seniors ... It wasn’t until this play I realized I was (one of them).”
Both Hookano and Eliza Jeffries, who plays Sandy, said they think the play has a good chance of selling out on Thursday.
“Everybody is so excited,” Jeffries said. “We have a blast on stage.”
For Gabe Goll, who plays Danny’s friend Roger, “Grease” is the first play he’s been involved with this extensively. Goll was an understudy for a previous play at BHS.
“Even if you haven’t seen ‘Grease,’ it’s a really fun play to do and a fun play to watch,” Goll said.
