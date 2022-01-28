Rabbi Shimon Goldman was a survivor, not a victim.
His grandson, Rabbi Chaim Bruk, recounted his grandfather’s experience surviving the Holocaust — and the importance of combating ignorance with education — to Gov. Greg Gianforte on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Thursday.
The governor and First Lady Susan Gianforte visited the Chabad Lubavitch of Montana synagogue in Bozeman Thursday to meet with Bruk to remember the 6 million Jewish people killed in Nazi Germany during World War II.
“It’s appropriate that we remember and honor those victims, but also more importantly to remember, because hate has no place in our communities, and it has no place in Montana,” Gianforte said.
Bruk gifted Gianforte “From Shedlitz to Safety,” a book written by his grandfather about his journey from Nazi-occupied Poland to Brooklyn. He pointed to photos of Goldman in the back of the book.
“That’s my grandfather,” Bruk said. “And he was the sole survivor. His entire family wiped out — he was 13-years-old when he escaped, and he was left with one picture.”
That picture was of Goldman’s sister and her fiance, both clad with yellow armbands used by Nazi occupants to identify Jewish citizens in Poland.
“Imagine in your late teens, your six siblings, your parents, were all murdered,” Bruk said. “You were the only survivor in the world, you don’t have a relative.”
Goldman escaped to Lithuania. There he got a visa from Japanese Imperial Consul Chiune Sugihara, who gave illegal visas to as many Jews as he could against the will of his government, Bruk said.
Bruk’s grandfather left Lithuania, traveled through Russia, lived in Japan and China — until he eventually obtained a visa in 1946 and moved to Brooklyn, where he started a family.
But Goldman never viewed the world through a lens of hate.
“For him it wasn’t about what Hitler did to his parents and siblings, it was about what he was going to do to take revenge,” Bruk said. “And the revenge for him was the fact that he built a family, had a successful business, and raised children and grandchildren.”
Goldman died in 2016 at the age of 91.
Bruk said that it is important to never forget what happened in the Holocaust, but not to remember it by crying and bemoaning. Creating a brighter and better future for Jewish people and Judaism in Montana and around the world is his focus.
He said many people think that the world is full of hate, but it’s really ignorance, and that ignorance can be beaten with education. However, educating people, and even having a conversation, has become increasingly difficult.
“I’m going to make sure that the community that I leave, as long as God gives me life, that I am going to educate people that it is important to have healthy dialogue and to hear people’s opinions,” Bruk said.