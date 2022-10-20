Brenda Mathews walks with her granddaughter, Carys Kennedy, 2, on straw bales at the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The maze consists of 5,000 bales of straw in the shape of a UFO abducting a cow.
Lara Husted, 6, fills in a card with a purple crayon at the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Participants had the opportunity to find four crayons throughout the maze, those who were successful won a free candy.
Megan Beck and her daughter, Ember, 7, consult a map to find their way through the Bozeman Straw Bale Maze on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The maze consists of 5,000 bales of straw in the shape of a UFO abducting a cow.
Dozens of families gathered in a field off Valley Center Road Thursday afternoon to celebrate fall in Montana at the Bozeman Maze.
A train for hay rides chugged along the perimeter of the hay bale maze, bringing kids and parents out to a small pumpkin patch. Kids ran around the field, playing tag and crawling over hay bales. Others clutched cotton candy in their fists and tugged at their parent’s shirts, wanting to be carried.
School was out Thursday and Friday for Bozeman Public School students for teaching planning, so the Bozeman Maze, normally open evenings and weekends, opened its gates.
The Bozeman Maze has been a community staple since 1998, when local farmer Dale Mandeville built a pumpkin-shaped hay bale maze as an added draw to his family farm. The maze is in a different shape each year.
The maze has since grown, and the attraction now boasts amenities like a hay ride train, trampolines for bungee jumping, and bins of corn kernels for kids to play with in addition to the maze itself.
Mandeville’s first maze used 560 bales. This year, workers used over 5,000 bales to create the 150 feet by 200 feet maze, which is shaped like a UFO. The hay comes from a Hutterite colony near Augusta.
Family friends of Mandeville bought the maze from him last year when the farmer decided it was time to sell it.
This fall marked the maze’s second year under the new owners, Ezra Cuelho and Tell Rothing.
On average, 17,000 people attend the maze each year, Cuelho said.
“The community loves it,” Cuelho said. “It’s good seasonal fun.”
Tamara Spaulding, of Bozeman, was at the maze Thursday with her daughter Andrea and Andrea’s children.
The kids spent the afternoon bungee jumping, playing in the corn bins, and working their way through the maze.
Tamara used to take Andrea to the maze herself when she was a little girl.
Watching her own kids play there “feels nostalgic,” Andrea said.
The Spauldings added that since the maze moved — it originally started near the Murdoch’s on Seventh Avenue in town — it’s closer to their house now, which they appreciate.
The old owner moved locations a few years before they sold it because they wanted a field with more space for other activities and parking, Cuelho said. He and Rothing have since expanded the attraction to include a small pumpkin patch on the hayride route.
Cuelho, Rothing, and around eight other employees built this year’s maze in just under 15 days.
First, they painted an outline of the maze on the field. Then, they stacked the first layer of bales on the outline.
Using a drone, they checked from above to make sure everything was lined up right. Then workers laid the next layer of bales. This year’s maze is three bales high in some parts and four in others.
“It obviously depends on the person, but it takes about 45 minutes to get through if you’re trying to find all the different stations in the maze,” Cuelho said. ‘If you’re going straight through, it would probably take you 15 to 20 minutes.”
After the maze closes for the season on Oct. 30, they take down the bales and stack them near the field’s gate. People can come take them and pay on the honor system by leaving money in the mailbox, Cuehlo said. Every year all the bales eventually get taken, he added — hay is in high demand.
The Bozeman Maze will run until Halloween. It will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m., and otherwise runs on Wednesday and Friday evenings and weekend days.
