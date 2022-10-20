Let the news come to you

Dozens of families gathered in a field off Valley Center Road Thursday afternoon to celebrate fall in Montana at the Bozeman Maze.

A train for hay rides chugged along the perimeter of the hay bale maze, bringing kids and parents out to a small pumpkin patch. Kids ran around the field, playing tag and crawling over hay bales. Others clutched cotton candy in their fists and tugged at their parent’s shirts, wanting to be carried.

School was out Thursday and Friday for Bozeman Public School students for teaching planning, so the Bozeman Maze, normally open evenings and weekends, opened its gates.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

