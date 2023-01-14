A group of people wearing gnome hats inspect a scene at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
A gnome party plays out at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Sawyer Weiss-Heilman, 7, wears a pointed hat to be rechristened as Tor Grappleborg the gnome at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
A small statue is one of many at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Owen Engel, 5, calls for his parents to check out the diorama captivating his siblings, Molly, 7, and Jude, 2, at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Constance Hatch, 2, wears a pointed hat matching the ones adorning the heads of small statues at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
People walk past papier-maché mushrooms at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
A group of people wearing gnome hats inspect a scene at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
A gnome party plays out at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Sawyer Weiss-Heilman, 7, wears a pointed hat to be rechristened as Tor Grappleborg the gnome at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
A small statue is one of many at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Owen Engel, 5, calls for his parents to check out the diorama captivating his siblings, Molly, 7, and Jude, 2, at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
Constance Hatch, 2, wears a pointed hat matching the ones adorning the heads of small statues at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
People walk past papier-maché mushrooms at the Gnome Roam at Story Mill Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The project is a creation of Random Acts of Silliness, with cooperation from Trust For Public Land and Bozeman Parks & Recreation.
There’s a band of gnomes that live at Story Mill Park. They spend their days looking for trolls and operating a “troll trap.” They also watch for incoming weather, care for injured wildlife and mine for mysterious stones called “gemmies,” which are said to hold magical properties.
That’s the premise behind the “Gnome Roam,” which is the latest public art installation produced by Random Acts of Silliness — an improv-based children’s theater company and visual arts organization in Bozeman. Trust for Public Land and Bozeman Parks and Recreation were partners in the project.
On Saturday morning, families sauntered past 12 gnome homes and structures along the sidewalks at Story Mill Park, following their gnome guide “Gilby.” Bozeman-based fabricator Thomas Dunning crafted the scenes using logs, branches, papier-mache and other materials.
Many visitors wore pointy red felt caps, which were all sewn by local volunteers. There are 550 of them to go around. They are an important aspect of gnome culture, which will remain on display at the park through Jan. 29, according to executive enchantment director Danielle Thomsen.
While members of the public can enjoy the Gnome Roam art installation for free, Thomsen encouraged visitors to donate to Random Acts of Silliness. That way, the group can organize future events, installations and activities.
Accompanying every scene are short audio clips that describe the day-to-day activities of the gnomes. As they live their lives in and underneath the park, the creatures operate a clinic and local mine, store food in a root cellar, and train at a snow sports center.
A team of performers produced the audio clips, which can be streamed on the Random Acts of Silliness website or played at the park via audio boxes. Thomsen, along with Anna Visscher and Sarah Henderson, based the stories and world off of classic gnome literature from the 1970s.
Dunning, who owns an exhibit design and construction company in Belgrade called Meristem Services LLC, led the effort to design the scenes using his expertise. But volunteers also helped by painting props, sewing caps and gathering wood from their properties, Thomsen said.
Dick Dolan, Northern Rockies director of Trust for Public land, said in a Random Acts of Silliness news release that the Trust originally helped create Story Mill Park with the goal of bringing lasting joy, wonder and good health to Bozeman residents.
“It’s such a pleasure to support the Gnome Roam, which is one of the best examples of how we can use this space to bring people closer to nature and each other,” he said.
Random Acts of Silliness has produced lots of other free outdoor art installations around Bozeman, and they’ve harnessed the creativity of a variety of local artists. This time around, Thomsen and her team envisioned the gnome world, then led the way in bringing it to life themselves.
“We’ve just seen the tremendous value of the community-building aspect of this work, and it came to fruition with having so many people involved in different aspects of making it,” she said. “I personally love working with the actors on the audio. It’s just a delightful thing to be with these middle aged adult people being playful and excited to create this very silly thing.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.