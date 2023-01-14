Let the news come to you

There’s a band of gnomes that live at Story Mill Park. They spend their days looking for trolls and operating a “troll trap.” They also watch for incoming weather, care for injured wildlife and mine for mysterious stones called “gemmies,” which are said to hold magical properties.

That’s the premise behind the “Gnome Roam,” which is the latest public art installation produced by Random Acts of Silliness — an improv-based children’s theater company and visual arts organization in Bozeman. Trust for Public Land and Bozeman Parks and Recreation were partners in the project.

On Saturday morning, families sauntered past 12 gnome homes and structures along the sidewalks at Story Mill Park, following their gnome guide “Gilby.” Bozeman-based fabricator Thomas Dunning crafted the scenes using logs, branches, papier-mache and other materials.


