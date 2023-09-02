Monte Walton Sr., a Glendive resident, was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for a term of 75 years on Tuesday for crimes against children, including his own, most sexual in nature. He was charged last year and pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
The sentence was handed down by Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger.
His wife, Amanda Walton, was also charged with several crimes against children and was convicted following a jury trial in March. She was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in the Montana State Women’s prison in July.
Walton was sentenced on four charges, with the sentences set to run concurrently to each other. On the first charge, sexual abuse of children by accountability, she received a 10-year sentence. On count two and three, incest by accountability and incest respectively, she received sentences of 60 years each. On the final count, endangering the welfare of children, she received a sentence of five years.
In total, Monte Walton was charged with eight felony counts, including two counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts attempted sexual abuse of children, two counts incest and two counts endangering the welfare of children. Of the charges, the crimes of sexual abuse of children and incest both carry mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years.
During the sentencing hearing, Walton’s representative, Shannon Sweeney, argued for an exemption to the mandatory minimums, citing Walton’s history of mental health issues. As evidence, she called Dr. Paulette Lassiter of Glendive Medical Center and Dr. Michael Temporal of Billings Clinic. Lassiter was called to review notes from Walton’s previous physician who no longer works at GMC and Temporal briefly oversaw Walton’s care while he was hospitalized at Billings Clinic in 2018.
According to their testimonies, the doctors explained a situation in 2018 where Walton was hospitalized during a mental health crisis, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic psychosis and at times being so aggressive that he had to be physically restrained. Based on this testimony, Sweeney argued that there is reason to believe Walton was suffering from his issues around the time of his offenses, therefore mandatory minimum sentences should be waived and Walton should instead he instructed to seek psychiatric care.
“Based on the testimony that was provided today, we would move the court to consider the exception under (MCA) 46-16-222(2),” Sweeney said. “I believe that what was offered today did confirm that Mr. Walton does have a diagnosis of Bipolar I and that he did experience an episode of mania and an episode of psychosis that, at the time of the events alleged, may not have risen to a defense but certainly could have incapacitated him so significantly that he could have acted outrageously, had poor impulse control or impacted the decision making process.”
County Attorney Brett Irigoin, however, argued that the testimony from the witnesses showed that Walton only suffered from these mental health afflictions due to his own actions. As testified by Lassiter, Walton’s medical records indicate that he was self-administering testosterone around the time he was hospitalized, which can lead to cases of substance induced mania and aggression, more commonly referred to as “roid rage.”
Irigoin argued that any mental health issues Walton was experiencing during the time of his offenses were attributable to his voluntary substance abuse of both alcohol and methamphetamine.
“There’s no testimony or evidence whatsoever that at the time of the commission of the offenses for which the defendant is to be sentenced, that his mental capacity was significantly impaired. The only testimony there is is that there was possibly a voluntarily induced psychosis, which under subsection two (of MCA 46-16-222) may not be considered as an impairment for the purposes of this subsection,” Irigoin said.
In the end, Rieger sided with Irigoin, not only denying an exemption to the mandatory minimum sentences, but due to the severe nature and magnitude of the abuse Walton inflicted, added another 15 years, as per the state’s recommendation. Walton will need to serve at least 40 years out of his 75-year sentence before being eligible for parole.
In her remarks, Rieger noted she would ideally like to sentence Walton to prison for the rest of his life for his crimes, but believes that a higher court may find such a sentence too much for the offenses committed.
“I’m going to note for the record that if I didn’t think I would get reversed upon sentencing review, I would sentence you to life for what you did (to your children),” she said. “You will be forever in a prison of your mind.”
Walton was arrested following a complaint reported to the Glendive Police Department on June 24, 2022, when the complainant advised police that Walton was inappropriately messaging their minor daughter. When law enforcement arrested Walton the next morning, they found him in his home, along with his wife, the complainant, one other adult and two of his children. Through the investigation, it was determined that the adults engaged in a night of illegal drug use and sexual activity the night prior, all while the children were in the residence.
Through the ensuing investigation of both Walton and his wife, evidence and testimony revealed Walton’s practice of manipulating his own family through drugs and threats of violence, culminating in multiple instances of physical and sexual abuse. Additionally, his phone that was seized upon his arrest was revealed to contain over 200 pornographic images involving children.
Walton will also be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he is at high risk to re-offend based on his psycho-sexual evaluation, and will be subject to monitoring by the Department of Corrections for the rest of his life.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.