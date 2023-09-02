Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Monte Walton Sr., a Glendive resident, was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for a term of 75 years on Tuesday for crimes against children, including his own, most sexual in nature. He was charged last year and pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

The sentence was handed down by Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Olivia Rieger.

His wife, Amanda Walton, was also charged with several crimes against children and was convicted following a jury trial in March. She was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in the Montana State Women’s prison in July. 


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.