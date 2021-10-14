featured Giving it a shot: Satisfaction after a day of grouse hunting near Bozeman By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Matt Winters, left, and Aaron O'Harra, right, pause to make a plan while hunting for grouse in the Bangtail range on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. O'Harra's dog Aster helped by finishing off the birds after they were shot. Helena Dore/Chronicle Reporter Helena Dore celebrates a successful shot while grouse hunting in the Bangtails on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Sunday was the first day she'd ever hunted for anything herself, though she'd observed hunts before. Courtesy of Aaron O'Harra Buy Now TOP: Matt Winters, left, and Aaron O’Harra pause at a high point in the Bangtail Mountains around noon on Oct. 10. Winters was trying out a 16-gauge double-barrel shotgun he recently inherited from his family. MIDDLE: Reporter Helena Dore celebrates her first grouse at a spot near Bozeman. ABOVE: A dead five-needle pine lies twisted in the Bangtails. Helena Dore/Chronicle

Reporter Helena Dore celebrates her first grouse at a spot near Bozeman on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Matt Winters for the Chronicle

Matt Winters shoots his first grouse of the day in the Bangtails on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Winters and Aaron O'Harra both bagged their limits of three grouse that day. Helena Dore/Chronicle

Aster poses with seven grouse that hunters Matt Winters, Aaron O'Harra and Helena Dore shot on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Aster isn't trained for bird hunting, but she spent the day running through the woods and helping to flush out birds. Helena Dore/Chronicle

A dead five-needle pine lies twisted in the Bangtails on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Helena Dore/Chronicle

On my first day ever hunting for grouse, or anything for that matter, I focused on not shooting our untrained bird dog and not being "weird" while carrying a shotgun.Like any good sportswoman trying not to be "weird" with a gun, I spent the morning before our hunt coming up with worst-case scenarios in my head.What if I lost track of my boyfriend Matt, or our friend Aaron, or his dog Aster? What if I accidentally shot one of my crew? What if my car got stuck on the drive up, or down? What if I suddenly forgot everything I'd learned from hunter's ed, or how to fire a gun? As I catastrophized, I lost sight of the mission — to stock our freezer with grouse. By the time we set out on Sunday morning, the last thing I expected was to actually shoot a bird.Growing up in Bozeman, I learned how to camp, fish and forage for mushrooms. I went on various outdoor adventures with my parents, but for some reason, hunting was never among the activities.That’s why I was happy to join Matt and Aaron on a weekend excursion to hunt for grouse. A year prior, I’d joined them as an observer when they went hunting for elk.It turned out we chose a good day to go wandering through the Bangtails with the shotguns that Matt had just inherited from his family.“Stop the car!” I heard Matt shout as we drove toward our hunting spot.I stopped, he hopped out and I held Aster back from leaping out of the open car window. Matt grabbed a shotgun from the back, ventured out into the woods, and with a bang, collected one grouse for the day.Sunday was already a success.Farther up the road, we parked the car and got our gear ready. Aaron dressed Aster in hunter-orange, and we all made our way up a sparsely forested slope.The action began a few steps later, when Aster flushed out a flock of grouse from a stand of trees directly in front of Matt. The birds scattered, Matt pointed his gun toward the canopy, and a bang sounded. One bird fell to the ground. I let out a whoop as he tied the bird to his belt, and we continued on.Less than a minute passed before another clump of trees burst into a cloud of grayish birds, all thumping their wings. I pointed my gun at the moving targets, but didn’t fire. Then a bang rang out. Matt had fired his gun and missed.Aaron, who was positioned to my right, slowly walked toward a nearby tree. A grouse that I’d failed to notice shot out from its highest branches, and he shot at it. It fell to the ground with a light thud. Aster leapt onto it and quickly finished it off.At that point, I realized I might actually shoot a bird that day.As we ventured along, I paid better attention to the signs around me. I started to notice the slightest noises, the types of trees around me and how densely they were clumped together. I made sure to account for Aster as she bounded through the woods.Something told me my opportunity had arrived when I came upon a twisted stand of five-needle pine. A moment later, a flock of grouse shot up from the stand. I swung my gun toward the birds, but by the time I flipped the safety off and checked that the dog wasn’t ahead, they were gone.Then I noticed that Matt and Aaron were signaling for me. “Walk toward me,” I heard Matt say. Slightly confused, I tiptoed closer to them, quickly looked around and spotted a grouse sitting on an open tree branch to my left.I aimed, then fired. The bird dropped to the ground.Tying the bird’s feet to my belt, I felt like an inexperienced, but satisfied hunter.That feeling of satisfaction stuck with me even as I missed opportunities to shoot more birds and Matt and Aaron both bagged their limits of three. It stuck with me as I drove home, gutted my bird and packaged the meat that afternoon, and as I cooked up a wild mushroom and grouse dinner for my parents that night.We chose a good day to go grouse hunting.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Helena Dore

Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 