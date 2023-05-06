Close to 6,400 donors gifted 250 local nonprofits with over $2.83 million by Saturday afternoon, as a part of Gallatin County’s largest annual fundraising effort.
The 24-hour event took place on Thursday and Friday, but more donations were trickling in through the weekend.
Jill Ellwood, nonprofit programming and relations manager for the One Valley Community Foundation, said the number of donors who participated in the Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser broke a new record this year.
Last year, upward of 6,100 donors contributed over $2.87 million to local nonprofits. Organizers set a goal of raising $3 million this year, and they were continuing to count donations over the weekend. Ellwood said One Valley is on track to meet its goal.
Back in 2015, One Valley President and CEO Bridget Wilkinson launched the fundraiser to benefit 100 nonprofits across Gallatin County. The goal was to raise $100,000 at the time, but donations exceeded $200,000, according to Ellwood.
Give Big has grown every year since then. The largest jumps in funds raised overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic, which “speaks to the spirit of Montana and our community,” she said. “People see their neighbors in need and want to make sure they’re taken care of.”
Funds raised through Give Big are unrestricted, meaning participating nonprofits around Gallatin County — from Bozeman to Belgrade to Big Sky to West Yellowstone — can use the money to fulfill their missions however they want, according to Ellwood.
“Now we’re not talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars. We’re talking about millions of dollars in a single day,” Ellwood said. “It’s kind of astounding and breathtaking that our community comes together with that much generosity.”
Kristin Hamburg, development director for the Human Resources Development Council, greeted passersby and shared information about her organization’s work in front of Lululemon on Main Street on Friday.
At the time, around 200 people had donated to the organization, which provides people with housing assistance, food and nutrition resources and other social services. On Saturday afternoon, HRDC was among the nonprofits that had received the most Give Big donations.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust was leading the way with 471 donors, followed by Bridgercare with 441 and the Bridger Ski Foundation with 402. HRDC ranked fourth with 387 donors, and the Roots Family Collaborative ranked fifth with 375 donors.
“Traditionally, May is not a big fundraising month for any nonprofit, and having Give Big kick off the month is impactful,” Hamburg said. “... People learn about our organization and they connect to us.”
No nonprofit works alone, and HRDC depends on more than 600 partners to ensure the needs of its patrons are met. Give Big provides an opportunity for staff to connect with those partners. The organization has been participating in it for nine years, according to Hamburg.
“It’s a pretty big deal. We look forward to it all year,” she said.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who is also the development officer for the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and the executive director of Run Dog Run — a nonprofit that builds dog parks around town — ran another booth to promote both organizations on Friday.
Through the Give Big fundraiser, Cunningham believed Heart of the Valley would likely raise somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000. Run Dog Run would likely raise around $10,000, he said. Much of that money comes from small donations.
“It is an amazing way for us to get out and meet the community in a way that you don’t get with a lot of other fundraising.”
Unlike other fundraisers, Give Big is a more grassroots opportunity for nonprofits to get to know their donors and tell their story on Main Street, he said.
“One Valley Community Foundation is the host of Give Big, but it is in every way a community event,” Ellwood said. “We’re just exceptionally grateful for every single community member who got involved in any way.”
