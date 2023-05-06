Give Big Gallatin Valley 2023

A banner highlighting the 2023 Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser is pictured on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

 Courtesy of Townsend Collective

Close to 6,400 donors gifted 250 local nonprofits with over $2.83 million by Saturday afternoon, as a part of Gallatin County’s largest annual fundraising effort.

The 24-hour event took place on Thursday and Friday, but more donations were trickling in through the weekend.

Jill Ellwood, nonprofit programming and relations manager for the One Valley Community Foundation, said the number of donors who participated in the Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser broke a new record this year.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

